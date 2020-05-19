Have a say on Kialla’s positive pebble display

Whether it's creating a mural, a pathway or a museum exhibit, the Greater Shepparton community is invited to have its say on what should happen to Kialla's positive pebble display.

Just after Easter, Kialla's Debbie Smart started an initiative to help the community share positive messages during the pandemic to connect people from a distance.

Since then, the small pile of unpainted rocks has transformed into a colorful display with hundreds of messages from people during lockdown.

Mrs Smart said with restrictions easing, people would have two weeks until the end of May to add their masterpieces to the collection.

“I’m seeking some ideas from the community as to what they want to do long term with the display,” she said.

“It was a community event so it needs to be a broader community decision.

“Once there's a consensus on what's most popular, I'll correlate the ideas and put it to Council.”

Mrs Smart said she liked the idea of a "pebble pathway" incorporated into a garden where people could stop and look at the paintings.

“I thought Victoria Park Lake would get the most foot traffic, and people would come to Shepparton to see the display like the cows,” she said.

“The display could bring children and interest to the region.”

Recently, Mrs Smart noticed some of the paintings were washing off in the rain, so she has been coating them all regularly with a stone protective.

Locals are already chipping in with suggestions on the Kialla Lakes Residents’ Group Facebook page.

Ideas included concreting them in a circle at Kialla Lakes, displaying them at the Australian Botanical Gardens Shepparton and creating a table with them at the Lakes near the playground.

Mrs Smart cited the Southern Aurora Memorial in Violet Town as a possible source of inspiration; a display which commemorates the tragic head-on train collision of 1969 with a carriage and plaques on display.

She also suggested creating a display at the Shepparton Art Museum or making a mural wall.

“I’m mindful that I don’t want to step on the toes of Kialla residents who have got this as their thing,” she said.

“The whole drive is for other people to see what people have made.

“We can all look at things like this online or in books, but I want it to be something fun people can see in real life.”

Although no pun was intended, Mrs Smart said nothing was "set in stone".

To have your say, call Mrs Smart on 0438 108 286, email her at [email protected] or contact the Kialla Lakes Residents’ Group Facebook page.