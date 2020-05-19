News

Animal shelter inundated with cats

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Cat capacity: Greater Shepparton City Council has been swamped with stray and unwanted cats in the past two months.

Greater Shepparton City Council has been inundated with stray and unwanted cats, with more than 210 brought into the Shepparton Animal Shelter in the past two months.

Council's Manager Environment and Animal Management Greg McKenzie said the shelter was at capacity and urged people to make appointments before bringing cats in.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we have to turn away litters of kittens,” he said.

“The Shepparton Animal Shelter is doing its best, but when we are inundated, it becomes tough.

“The Animal Shelter can book an appointment for you to bring the stray cat or kitten into the shelter to ensure we have space available for the animal.”

Mr McKenzie said with more people spending time at home due to restrictions, perhaps more people were noticing strays or kittens around.

In Victoria, the law requires that animal shelters keep cats and kittens for at least eight days to allow their owners to claim them.

Mr McKenzie said when more cats kept arriving each day, housing so many animals at the shelter was a "challenge.”

“The Shelter works with some amazing foster carers who help, but the stray cats keep coming through our doors.”

“Council would also like to take the opportunity to remind residents that if you own a cat, the cat must be de-sexed, microchipped, registered with Council and confined to your own property at all times.

“A number of residents in the community are responsible pet owners and do the right thing by having their animal de-sexed, microchipped and vaccinated, but a number of residents are not doing the right thing and are contributing to the issue of cats needing to find new homes.

“We are working hard to ensure animals find loving homes with our adoptions, we are also working with rescue groups, but when we are at capacity it just isn’t enough. Residents need to do their bit and de-sex their cats.

“All animals at the Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped, de-sexed and a vet checks the animal, ensuring it is happy and healthy before it is available for adoption,” he said.

To book an Animal Shelter appointment, please call 5832 9794.

To learn more about animals available for adoption, please visit greatershepparton.com.au

