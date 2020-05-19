Latest CFA response times a positive for Shepparton

Emergency response times for the quarter ended December last year paint a positive picture for CFA brigades in the Shepparton area.

The response times released last week showed CFA brigades in Shepparton responded to a total of 204 reports across all hazard classes for the period of October to December, an increase of 20 from the same time the previous year.

Despite the increase, the brigades managed to attend 97 per cent of emergency class two incidents - those in residential areas and commercial centres - within the standard eight minutes.

Of the 100 class two incidents Shepparton brigades attended for the quarter, 90 per cent of these were responded to in six minutes and 53 seconds, placing them in front of areas such as Kyabram, Benalla and Echuca who all recorded times of more than seven minutes and 30 seconds.

“We endeavour to do our best,” CFA District 22 operations officer Paul Scragg said.

“It goes to show the good work of the brigades to get out there to meet the timeframes considering the volunteers can be anywhere at any time - it shows how keen they are to get their bums into gear and get out the door.”

Shepparton brigades also responded to 10 class three incidents, those in residential occupancies and small industries, of which 80 per cent were responded to within the standard time of 10 minutes.

Mooroopna CFA brigades recorded a more positive result for class three incidents with each of the 18 responded to in under 10 minutes.

While the results capture one aspect of the work brigades do, Mr Scragg said this was not the only measure they used.

“The results provide some assurance to the community that CFA are actually meeting its marks, they are provided quarterly to the public however we’re looking at them weekly and reacting to it with our brigades,” he said.

“The response times are only one of the indicators as to viability of the brigade.”

Shepparton reported above-average results compared to the rest of Victoria, with a statewide average of 79 per cent of class two incidents and 72.6 per cent of class three incidents responded to within the standard times.

Across Victoria, CFA brigades responded to a total of 7016 emergency incidents during the quarter compared to 6297 for the same quarter the previous year.

“Our career and volunteer firefighters do an incredible job - they’ve maintained their impressive standards this quarter despite the fire season beginning earlier and being busier than we’ve seen previously,” Police and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said.