Shepparton’s frontline workers appreciate the fly over

On Saturday, three planes circled in formation above Goulburn Valley Health as a nod to frontline workers — the nurses, doctors paramedics and police officers who have risked their safety every day to protect us during the pandemic.

For Nik Kozlov, a first-year doctor at GV Health who has been working long, gruelling night shifts, the fly over was enough to warrant getting out of bed.

“I woke up and had a look — it was really cool,” Dr Kozlov said.

“We'd like to thank the Shepparton community for doing the right thing, it wouldn't be possible without everyone.

“I definitely think everyone at GV Health thinks it’s great for the community to recognise all their efforts.

“It’s a little light in times like these.”

So far, Dr Kozlov's first year as a doctor has not been what he expected.

“It’s definitely not how I imagined how my year would turn out,” he said.

“Absolutely no-one in the world was prepared for something of this magnitude.

“It's completely different to what we normally do and what we've been taught — it’s certainly been a steep learning curve.”

Dr Kozlov predicted our battle with COVID-19 would be long, involving a delicate mix between slowly easing restrictions and being cautious.

“It's a big weight on your shoulders going to work every day knowing you might be exposed, and every time someone comes in with symptoms, you think ‘will everything be okay?’," he said.

“I never think of it as a burden on us though, I think that’s what we’re there for.”

GV Health's Yannick Roosje-Dol has been running the hospital's COVID-19 clinic since the pandemic struck.

He said he was too busy working to see the tribute on Saturday morning.

“It's nice to be acknowledged by the community for sure, I just wish I got to see it,” Dr Roosje-Dol said.

“In some respects it’s been business as usual, but it’s definitely a bit different — you’ve just got to go to the flow and help out where you can.”

After the planes circled for six minutes in formation, Dr Kozlov went back to bed for a well-deserved six hours sleep.