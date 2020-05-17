News

Shepparton’s frontline workers appreciate the fly over

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Thankful: Goulburn Valley Health doctor Nik Kozlov got out of bed after a long night shift to see the tribute to frontline workers.

1 of 1

On Saturday, three planes circled in formation above Goulburn Valley Health as a nod to frontline workers — the nurses, doctors paramedics and police officers who have risked their safety every day to protect us during the pandemic.

For Nik Kozlov, a first-year doctor at GV Health who has been working long, gruelling night shifts, the fly over was enough to warrant getting out of bed.

“I woke up and had a look — it was really cool,” Dr Kozlov said.

“We'd like to thank the Shepparton community for doing the right thing, it wouldn't be possible without everyone.

“I definitely think everyone at GV Health thinks it’s great for the community to recognise all their efforts.

“It’s a little light in times like these.”

So far, Dr Kozlov's first year as a doctor has not been what he expected.

“It’s definitely not how I imagined how my year would turn out,” he said.

“Absolutely no-one in the world was prepared for something of this magnitude.

“It's completely different to what we normally do and what we've been taught — it’s certainly been a steep learning curve.”

Dr Kozlov predicted our battle with COVID-19 would be long, involving a delicate mix between slowly easing restrictions and being cautious.

“It's a big weight on your shoulders going to work every day knowing you might be exposed, and every time someone comes in with symptoms, you think ‘will everything be okay?’," he said.

“I never think of it as a burden on us though, I think that’s what we’re there for.”

GV Health's Yannick Roosje-Dol has been running the hospital's COVID-19 clinic since the pandemic struck.

He said he was too busy working to see the tribute on Saturday morning.

“It's nice to be acknowledged by the community for sure, I just wish I got to see it,” Dr Roosje-Dol said.

“In some respects it’s been business as usual, but it’s definitely a bit different — you’ve just got to go to the flow and help out where you can.”

After the planes circled for six minutes in formation, Dr Kozlov went back to bed for a well-deserved six hours sleep.

Latest articles

News

Drum shuts down Sheed’s calls to include universities in the JobKeeper payments

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has shut down State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed’s calls for the government to include universities in the Job Keeper Payment program. Last week it was revealed Shepparton’s La Trobe University campus...

Morgan Dyer
News

All systems go for Shepparton’s new Fire Station

The construction of Shepparton’s new state-of-the-art fire station is on track to be completed early next year. The multimillion-dollar facility, on the corner of Vaughan and Archer St, will “dramatically” increase in size...

Morgan Dyer
News

Multicultural young women connect through virtual Friendship Cafe session

Young women from different cultural backgrounds gathered online recently to talk, laugh and connect via the Ethnic Council of Shepparton’s first virtual Friendship Cafe session. More than 15 women took part in the session, which saw Senior Constable...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

News

Fatal crash in Kyabram

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Kyabram.

Shepparton News
News

Push for Shepparton’s pubs, restaurants and cafés to reopen

Calls have started for social distancing restrictions in Shepparton to be eased so that pubs, restaurants and cafes can reopen before those in Melbourne.

Madi Chwasta
News

Search for Mother’s Day gift leads to a snake bite

What started as a search for a Mother’s Day gift ended in a snake bite for Kialla’s Therese Nicholson last week. Mrs Nicholson, who makes floral arrangements as a hobby, was driving in Shepparton on Thursday when she saw blue gum foliage on the side...

Spencer Fowler Steen