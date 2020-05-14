Share a virtual cup of coffee with Shepparton police for Law Week

Shepparton residents are invited to share a virtual cup of coffee with a local police officer.

The ‘Coffee with a Cop’ initiative, run through Goulburn Valley Libraries as part of Law Week, is offering locals the chance to sit down in front of their computers with a hot beverage and have a chat with Shepparton police crime prevention officer Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson.

While the event would normally be a face-to-face chat, the current COVID-19 climate means the session will be hosted online, with locals able to submit their questions beforehand.

Whether you want to ask about policing during COVID-19 or have a question about the role of local law enforcement, Sen Const Gibson said the event was the perfect opportunity to get to know him and the work our local men and women in blue do each day.

“The opportunities for local police and our community to engage in a relaxed manner have reduced significantly over the last six weeks, so maybe this is the next best thing, compared to a chat over a coffee, to talk about all things policing in our community,” he said.

“I am hoping we can relax with the technology and still have a worthwhile conversation.”

Law Week will run from May 18 to 22, with GV Libraries hosting a virtual session each day at 3 pm on its Facebook page coinciding with a different topic.

Covering shared family care during COVID-19, elder abuse, handy tips for renters, coffee with a cop, and migrant visas and COVID-19, GV Libraries programs co-ordinator Fiona Hudgson said the week's sessions aimed to help people better understand the law surrounding many issues affecting society.

While the pandemic brings with it a lot of uncertainty, Ms Hudgson said the daily virtual sessions would allow people to speak to a lawyer and get generalised advice that may otherwise not be available to them.

“Even if the specific topic, such as shared family care, isn’t relevant, we would all know people, friends and family in that situation, so it is good to know your role,” she said.

“These topics are not things you can seek advice on easily at the moment — guidelines are also changing quite rapidly, so that is why the presentations are all live."

Coffee with a Cop will be hosted on the Goulburn Valley Libraries Facebook page at 3 pm on Thursday, May 21.

If you have a question you would like answered during this, or one of the other five sessions, email [email protected]

Viewers are also able to ask questions in the Facebook comment section on each of the live videos when they air at 3 pm.

For more information visit www.gvlibraries.com.au or the Goulburn Valley Libraries Facebook page.