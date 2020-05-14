Shepparton man arrested over credit card deceptions

A Shepparton man has been arrested after a number of alleged credit card deceptions around town.

Shepparton police Detective Senior Constable Paul Van Emmerik said the 20-year-old was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into the illegal activity.

Sen Const Van Emmerik said six credit cards were stolen in the early hours of Wednesday, April 22 from a vehicle parked in Green Ct, Kialla.

It is alleged the credit cards were then used in a spate of deceptions across Kialla and Shepparton.

Sen Const Van Emmerik said the cards were successfully used at five different locations, where around $370 worth of goods were purchased.

He said a further attempt to use one of the cards was made at Coles in Riverside Plaza, Kialla; however, the card was declined.

The Shepparton man was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft from a motor vehicle and a number of deception charges.

Sen Const Van Emmerik said the police investigation continued in regards to another offender involved.