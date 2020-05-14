News

Shepparton V/Line services have best month for reliability and punctuality

By Morgan Dyer

Shepparton's train services recorded their best month in the year to date for punctuality and reliability.

V/Line data reveals reliability throughout April was at 100 per cent, and 96.5 per cent for punctuality.

Across Victoria, V/Line aims to have at least 96 per cent of scheduled services run per month (reliability) and have its long-distance services arrive within 10 minutes and 59 seconds of their scheduled time (punctuality).

V/Line said a reduction in incidents, such as track and infrastructure faults, in April, along with lower patronage on the public transport network, resulted in a strong improvement in punctuality on the Shepparton line.

“We're continuing to work hard to deliver as many on-time services as possible for passengers,” a spokesperson said.

“Shepparton trains continue to run to the normal timetable during the coronavirus pandemic to provide an essential service for those who need to travel.”

The good news for commuters comes after Shepparton line reliability in February was down to just 65.4 per cent, while punctuality was below target by 3.2 percentage points.

V/Line said the slip in February was caused by services being replaced by coaches following an incident involving a train from Melbourne to Sydney on the adjacent Albury line at Wallan.

The Seymour line also beat its targets in April, recording 99.1 per cent for reliability and 94.7 per cent for punctuality — arriving within the V/Line commuter time frame of five minutes and 59 seconds.

