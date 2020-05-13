Man refused bail after setting fire to bins

News
Man refused bail after setting fire to binsBy Morgan Dyer
A 40-year-old Shepparton male has been refused bail after allegedly setting fire to bins on the corner of Maude and Vaughn streets in Shepparton.
The incident occurred near Coles supermarket at 7.15 am on Tuesday, May 12.
Shepparton police Senior Constable Matthew Clowes said the bins were engulfed in flames.
“It occurred in the morning, so a number of people were around at the time but fortunately no-one was injured,” Senior Constable Clowes said.
“Shepparton Country Fire Authority attended the scene and put the fire out,” he said.
The man was arrested at the scene and remanded in police custody.
He was refused bail at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court yesterday and will face court again at the end of June.