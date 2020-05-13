News

Random act of kindness makes a local’s 18th birthday

By Morgan Dyer

Mikaela Rowan's birthday was made special by a stranger.

1 of 1

Kialla resident Mikaela Rowan's 18th birthday was certainly different to the one she had planned. But she still had cause to smile — thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

On Tuesday the Rowan family placed a sign outside their home asking people to toot their horns to wish Mikaela a happy birthday.

However, within hours, Mikaela was surprised to see the sign accompanied by balloons and a note from a stranger wishing Mikaela the best on her special day.

The note read: “I know you don’t know me, but I saw the sign and decided to get you these.”

Mikaela said the thoughtful gift made her day.

“I just want to let the person know how very grateful and appreciative I am of what they did for me,” she said.

“It was so unexpected and such a beautiful thought.

“Whoever it was, you are so kind and thoughtful.”

Mikaela plans on celebrating her birthday with her family and friends when restrictions are eased.

Latest articles

AFL

Port confident of virus travel exemption

The AFL and South Australia’s government are continuing negotiations over travel exemptions for Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows when games resume.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Clubs face tough calls before AFL return

While AFL clubs face tough calls on football department staff, the game’s governing body continues to negotiate with state governments on training protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hart accepts AFL training breach sanction

Adelaide assistant coach Ben Hart has apologised for his role in the Crows’ AFL training rules breach and accepted his six-week suspension.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from a house in Shepparton’s north today following a search by police.

Liz Mellino
News

Eleventh COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another confirmed case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case today, bringing the total number of cases for our region to 11. This new case is now the only current active case of...

Shepparton News
News

Fatal crash in Kyabram

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash which occurred in Kyabram this morning.

Shepparton News