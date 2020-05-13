Random act of kindness makes a local’s 18th birthday

News
Random act of kindness makes a local’s 18th birthdayBy Morgan Dyer
Kialla resident Mikaela Rowan's 18th birthday was certainly different to the one she had planned. But she still had cause to smile — thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
On Tuesday the Rowan family placed a sign outside their home asking people to toot their horns to wish Mikaela a happy birthday.
However, within hours, Mikaela was surprised to see the sign accompanied by balloons and a note from a stranger wishing Mikaela the best on her special day.
The note read: “I know you don’t know me, but I saw the sign and decided to get you these.”
Mikaela said the thoughtful gift made her day.
“I just want to let the person know how very grateful and appreciative I am of what they did for me,” she said.
“It was so unexpected and such a beautiful thought.
“Whoever it was, you are so kind and thoughtful.”
Mikaela plans on celebrating her birthday with her family and friends when restrictions are eased.