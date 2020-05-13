News

Hospitals ready for inevitable second wave, says Shepparton doctor

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Words of advice: Shepparton Medical Centre director Dr Robert Campbell says we're doing a fantastic job, but warns of an inevitable second wave and becoming complacent with restrictions.

A Shepparton doctor says people across the region have been doing a fantastic job during COVID-19 restrictions, but warned of an inevitable second wave of infections and "restriction fatigue".

Shepparton Medical Centre director Robert Campbell said people in the Greater Shepparton region had been doing an "amazing" job following the advice of the chief medical officers.

“Everyone has done so well and we’ve come so far in a short time — if everyone keeps doing what we’re supposed to do, we’ll be okay,” Dr Campbell said.

“I think there will be a second wave though, and I think the government has planned for that.”

“I think the services are ready to deal with what may come, we just don’t want to have to use it.”

On Tuesday night, Victorians saw a raft of restrictions lifted, including allowing five guests to gather at a house, 10 people outdoors for recreational activities and up to 30 people for outdoor funerals.

On Tuesday, Victoria announced it its daily briefing it had recorded 17 of the 18 new cases of COVID-19 across Australia, according to Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

Dr Campbell said there was a real risk of people becoming complacent after recent success in flattening the curve.

“I think authorities are concerned about people experiencing restriction fatigue, and rightly so,” he said.

“People will start to question the need for restrictions if we’re effective.

“But we need to remember that if everyone does the right thing, nothing will happen.

“It will be very sad if people sacrifice the hardships they’ve gone to — losing jobs, etc — and give it away.”

On ABC's 7.30 on Monday, federal Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said his nightmare scenario was a second wave of infection.

But for Dr Campbell, his nightmare was more than that.

“If there was a major community outbreak with ICUs being filled; there’s a real risk of that occurring if people don’t take responsibility,” he said.

“My nightmare is that there's a lot of pathology out there not being brought to medical attention, and I think people are staying away and leaving themselves to becoming more and more unwell.”

“I think the world has changed, I’m not sure what’s normal anymore.

“I think the new ‘normal’ will be different.”

