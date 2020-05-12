News

Police investigating copper wire theft in Cobram

By Liz Mellino

Police are investigating the theft of around $1000 worth of copper wire in Cobram.

Police officers are investigating the theft of a vehicle in Strathmerton last week.

Between Tuesday and Thursday last week, unknown offenders stole a silver Fairlane sedan, registration TJJ 351, from a property in Wasers Rd, Strathmerton.

Since Thursday, the vehicle has allegedly been involved in a number of petrol drive-offs from Tallygaroopna and Strathmerton service stations.

Anyone with information about the vehicle theft is urged to contact Leading Senior Constable Warr at the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

● Between 5.30 pm Thursday and 8 am Friday, unknown offenders gained entry to the Eileen Taylor Kindergarten in Hay Ave, Cobram.

Police said the offenders jumped over the fence surrounding the property to gain access.

The offenders then forced entry to the kindergarten, causing damage to the door.

No items appear to have been stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contacted Detective Senior Constable Howarth from the Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit on 5871 1977.

● Police officers are investigating the theft of a trailer full of copper wire in Cobram last month.

About 4 am on April 4, two offenders entered the yard of Cobram Data and Electrical on Dillon St.

The offenders allegedly pushed a trailer, located in the yard, to some crates and filled the trailer up with about $1000 worth of copper wire.

They also pushed a crate with the words ‘Corboys Fresh Fruit’ written on it into the trailer.

Police said the offenders then pushed the trailer up to the gate before leaving the address on foot.

It is understood the offenders returned about 20 minutes later with a vehicle, which appeared to be a sedan, silver or light blue in colour, and appeared to have a blanket or something similar over the roof.

The offenders then broke the chain on the gate and stole the trailer full of the copper wire.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact Leading Senior Constable Warr at the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

● CCTV footage has captured the theft of some items from the Cobram post office.

About 1.50 pm Thursday, a man allegedly entered the post office and removed a small security copcam from the shelf.

He allegedly placed the item down his pants before removing a Rattle Snake Coil Charger from the shelf and placing it under his left arm under his jacket.

The offender then left the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.

The incident was captured on CCTV. Police officers want to speak to a man seen wearing black trackpants, black jacket, a white T-shirt, black cap and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Senior Constable Brunskill at the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

● About 1.10 pm Friday, two men were observed in a quarry off Hancocks Bridge Rd, Kotupna.

Police allege one man was attempting to steal fuel from a prime mover and the other was attempting to steal batteries from an excavator.

Witnesses started driving down towards the men, which resulted in the men getting in a vehicle and driving away.

The two men had to drive past the witnesses to leave and, as they did, the two vehicles collided, causing damage.

As a result of the collision, the front bumper of the alleged offenders’ vehicle was ripped off and left at the scene.

The men continued driving away and police believe they did not manage to steal anything from the scene.

● About 11.15 am last Tuesday, an offender allegedly drove his vehicle onto private property on Singapore Rd, Muckatah.

Police said it appeared the person initially entered the property with the intent to steal fuel, however was disturbed by a witness who saw the vehicle at the property.

The alleged offender then stole a red and white dirtbike from the address and took off, leaving a vehicle behind.

Police attended a short time later to process the scene, and towed the vehicle away.

The following day, the stolen dirt bike was found at a property in Waaia.

The bike had been spray painted, however did not appear damaged.

● About $200 worth of damage was done to a pizza restaurant in Numurkah last week.

Between 2.45 pm Wednesday and 10.15 am Thursday, an unknown offender attempted to gain access to Capri Pizza Restaurant in Melville St.

Police officers said the offender ripped open the metal mesh on the front door of the shop to gain access to the door handle however they did not manage to get inside.

