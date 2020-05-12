New spin on annual Shepparton Foodshare fundraiser

When COVID-19 arrived along with restrictions on public gatherings, Shepparton Foodshare was one of many not-for-profit welfare groups faced with loss of income from annual fundraising dinners.

Last year's Foodshare fundraiser at The Woolshed, Emerald Bank raised a record $100 000 with donations from businesses, individuals and philanthropic organisations.

With this year's annual sit-down dinner set to be cancelled, Foodshare organisers have come up with a new spin on its annual June fundraiser, calling it ‘Make a Meal of June: Takeaway Style'.

Shepparton Foodshare chairman Rod Schubert said the target this year was $60 000.

“Last year was phenomenal, I was astounded by the generosity of the community,” he said.

Mr Schubert said Shepparton Foodshare was being stretched to the limit to meet increasing demand in the wake of COVID-19.

“This is unprecedented. For the first time we have had to dip in to our own reserves to buy food staples and storage and delivery boxes,” he said.

This year's fundraiser will take place from June 1 to June 14 and will offer three ways to contribute.

● Purchase a home-delivered, three-course meal for two from The Woolshed on June 5 and June 12. All proceeds will be donated to Foodshare.

● Individuals and businesses can purchase a ‘Monthly Partner Package’, with access to promotional opportunities.

● A tax-deductible donation via: www.sheppartonfoodshare.org.au

The Woolshed’s Angela Mangiameli said the venue was happy to again support Foodshare.

“It's such a worthwhile cause, and I love that it feeds people. I can't imagine what it would be like to have no food on the table,” Mrs Mangiameli said.

She said The Woolshed's many generous suppliers made it possible to donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to Foodshare.

Husband Cam remained positive despite COVID-19 restrictions impacting their Woolshed catering business.

“We used to do big functions — and now it's come to a halt. But you need to keep going and not be downhearted,” Mr Mangiameli said.

He said The Woolshed was offering takeaway meals on Fridays, with delivery.

Takeaway dinners can order via The Woolshed website, at: www.thewoolshedatemeraldbank.com.au

Mrs Mangiameli said orders for the Foodshare fundraiser would be taken from Monday to Thursday in the weeks prior to Friday, June 5 and 12, with orders closing at noon on the Thursday.

To launch Foodhsare's June fundraising campaign, Freemasons Foundation Victoria, supported by Shepparton and Numurkah branches, has come to the table with a $22 000 donation.

Shepparton Freemason Geoffrey Thompson said the organisation had a proud history of supporting local causes.

“Knowing that Shepparton Foodshare provides the equivalent of 600 000 meals every year, we believe this is a wonderful way to support people in need,” Mr Thompson said.

Mr Schubert thanked the Freemasons and said last year, Foodshare distributed a record 317 000 kg of food to emergency relief agencies, schools and churches.