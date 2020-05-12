State Highway Patrol targets Shepparton drink and drug drivers

State Highway Patrol members descended on Shepparton roads over the weekend as part of an ongoing operation to target drink and drug driving.

As part of Operation Amadeus, a TAC-funded operation, State Highway Patrol members were deployed to Shepparton, Benalla and Mitchell police service areas from Thursday, May 7 to Sunday, May 10.

And it appears the operation was a success, with nine drug drivers detected on local roads around the region across the four days.

“Despite less traffic on our roads, it is disappointing to see similar results and infringements issued from when we ran the same operation earlier in the year,” State Highway Patrol Acting Inspector Jason McGregor said.

“We do not want to be issuing infringements, but if people continue to break the law when driving we have no choice but to hold them to account and issue a fine for this risky behaviour.”

Across the four days, police detected 324 traffic offences — including 174 speeding-related offences, 35 unregistered vehicles, six vehicle impounds and 15 unlicensed, disqualified or suspended drivers.

While drink and drug drivers were high on the agenda, Insp McGregor said speeding offences on high-speed rural roads were also a priority.

While there were numerous State Highway Patrol vehicles sighted around Shepparton during the operation, officers were also seen travelling on motorcycles — a less common occurrence in rural areas.

Insp McGregor said motorcycles formed part of the State Highway Patrol fleet and were regularly deployed around the state in a bid to reduce road trauma.

“As more cars return to the road it is important that people stick to the speed limits and not get behind the wheel of a car impaired,” he said.

“While you may not intentionally kill or seriously injure someone, the decision of touching your phone, speeding or drink driving can have that very real repercussion.”

Over the four-day deployment no fines were issued by State Highway Patrol members to people breaching the Chief Health Officer restrictions.