Ambulance call-outs drop in light of pandemic

The region's Ambulance Victoria director is urging residents not to be afraid to call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.

Ambulance Victoria experienced a significant drop in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambulance Victoria Hume Regional Director Andy Roughton applauded the community for doing the right thing by seeking help from their general practitioner or pharmacist if they were unwell and didn’t need an ambulance.

“However, we are concerned, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing heart or respiratory conditions who may need us but aren’t calling Triple Zero,” Mr Roughton said.

“We’ve seen around a 30 per cent decrease in call-outs in recent weeks and are concerned that members of the community may be frightened to call an ambulance for fear of COVID-19, or just don’t want to be a burden on us during a pandemic.”

Mr Roughton said Ambulance Victoria had been preparing for COVID-19 since mid-January and had enough ambulances and paramedics to meet demand.

“Remember that our paramedics have the right equipment to keep themselves and their patients safe from all types of infection, including COVID-19, as do our hospitals,” he said.

Mr Roughton encouraged people to check in on elderly relatives, neighbours or friends via the phone and make sure they know that Ambulance Victoria is here for them.

“If people have health concerns, such as an onset of shortness of breath, chest pains, facial drooping or weakness, for example, they must dial Triple Zero,” Mr Roughton said.

“There’s a time to be stoic, and it’s not during a health emergency.

“That’s a time to call Triple Zero,” he said.

Mr Roughton thanked the community for its role in flattening the curve and reminded everyone to keep social distancing and practice good hygiene.