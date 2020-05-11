New lawn section at Shepparton Cemetery

Shepparton Cemetery has opened a new non-denominational lawn section which will accommodate an estimated 600 additional graves.

Shepparton Cemetery secretary to the Trust Joanne Crowe said the new lawn was ready to host burials for the public, but people could not pre-purchase graves there yet due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We just can’t pre-sell graves there yet because it's not classed as an essential activity,” she said.

“Funerals are an essential service, so people can meet me or the Sexton, walk through and see which grave they’d like.”

“People have been really understanding of not being able to pre-purchase graves, they understand the situation, and for funerals, it’s been extremely difficult having the 10 person restrictions in place.”

While Mrs Crowe said the lawn cemetery was ready for burials now, there was still "aesthetic" groundwork to be done, including the installation of a sprinkler system, a new roadway and other utilities.

“Hopefully within the the next three months everything should be completed,” she said.

Previously, Shepparton Cemetery had only been able to offer burial services at their monumental and mausoleum sections, with Pine Lodge and Shepparton Public Cemetery the only cemeteries in Shepparton offering lawn burials.

Mrs Crowe said the Shepparton Cemetery Trust had been developing an unused piece of land since August last year with the intention of expanding burial options for the public.

“The one thing that was missing was the potential to be buried within a lawn section in the Shepparton Cemetery,” she said.

“We can now offer the lawn section too which really rounds off all choices.”

Mrs Crowe said burials in the lawn section would be more expensive than their other sections due to the "astronomical" rise in land prices as well as associated maintenance costs.

The Shepparton Cemetery Trust wished to make clear Shepparton Cemetery was not connected to the Greater Shepparton City Council, so all inquiries should be directed to Shepparton Cemetery directly.