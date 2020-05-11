News

New lawn section at Shepparton Cemetery

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Shepparton Cemetery has a new lawn section ready for burials. Pictured is Trust member Dave Gawne with Sexton Mick O'Brien.

1 of 1

Shepparton Cemetery has opened a new non-denominational lawn section which will accommodate an estimated 600 additional graves.

Shepparton Cemetery secretary to the Trust Joanne Crowe said the new lawn was ready to host burials for the public, but people could not pre-purchase graves there yet due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We just can’t pre-sell graves there yet because it's not classed as an essential activity,” she said.

“Funerals are an essential service, so people can meet me or the Sexton, walk through and see which grave they’d like.”

“People have been really understanding of not being able to pre-purchase graves, they understand the situation, and for funerals, it’s been extremely difficult having the 10 person restrictions in place.”

While Mrs Crowe said the lawn cemetery was ready for burials now, there was still "aesthetic" groundwork to be done, including the installation of a sprinkler system, a new roadway and other utilities.

“Hopefully within the the next three months everything should be completed,” she said.

Previously, Shepparton Cemetery had only been able to offer burial services at their monumental and mausoleum sections, with Pine Lodge and Shepparton Public Cemetery the only cemeteries in Shepparton offering lawn burials.

Mrs Crowe said the Shepparton Cemetery Trust had been developing an unused piece of land since August last year with the intention of expanding burial options for the public.

“The one thing that was missing was the potential to be buried within a lawn section in the Shepparton Cemetery,” she said.

“We can now offer the lawn section too which really rounds off all choices.”

Mrs Crowe said burials in the lawn section would be more expensive than their other sections due to the "astronomical" rise in land prices as well as associated maintenance costs.

The Shepparton Cemetery Trust wished to make clear Shepparton Cemetery was not connected to the Greater Shepparton City Council, so all inquiries should be directed to Shepparton Cemetery directly.

Latest articles

Finance

Scentre Group says more stores reopening

Westfield mall owner Scentre Group says this weekend was its busiest in weeks as more retailers reopen and the coronavirus lockdowns loosen.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Incitec HY profit jumps, raising $600m

Incitec Pivot is raising $600 million through a share sale after its half-year profit rose 54 per cent to $64.6 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Cochlear reports 60% sales drop in April

Australian hearing implant manufacturer Cochlear says sales revenue fell by 60 per cent in April and the pace of recovery in elective surgery is unclear.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from a house in Shepparton’s north today following a search by police.

Liz Mellino
News

Eleventh COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another confirmed case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case today, bringing the total number of cases for our region to 11. This new case is now the only current active case of...

Shepparton News
News

Man sentenced to 23 years for Mooroopna murder

A man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail following the death of a man in Mooroopna in 2018.

Liz Mellino