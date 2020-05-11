Grahamvale mums wake up to a sweet surprise

Mothers of Grahamvale Primary School students woke up to a sweet surprise on Sunday morning.

Last week, school principal Simone Higgins decided she couldn’t let home-schooling get in the way of mums missing out on memorable homemade Mother’s Day gifts.

So, she decided to put together more than 350 gifts for students to give their mums.

“Despite the unusual circumstances we wanted Mums to feel like they weren’t being forgotten,” Ms Higgins said.

“We normally have a special Mother’s Day lunch and gift stall but this year we haven’t been able to do any of that,” she said.

The care packages were mailed out to every student and included a hot chocolate, chocolate frog and Mother’s Day colouring-in sheet for students to fill out.

“I went shopping and my trolley was filled with hundreds of hot chocolates and chocolate frogs,” Ms Higgins said with a laugh.

“I rallied some of my support staff together and had a bit of a production line going to put them together.

“I know the children will have just as much fun giving the presents as much as our mums will enjoy receiving the cute gifts,” she said.

On Friday, students also took part in an online class with ideas about how they could spoil their mum in isolation and Ms Higgins called on students’ Mums to join her for a virtual Mother’s Day-inspired cuppa and read.