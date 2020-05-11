News

Grahamvale mums wake up to a sweet surprise

By Morgan Dyer

Home-schooling didn't get in the way of Grahamvale Primary School students spoiling their mums.

1 of 1

Mothers of Grahamvale Primary School students woke up to a sweet surprise on Sunday morning.

Last week, school principal Simone Higgins decided she couldn’t let home-schooling get in the way of mums missing out on memorable homemade Mother’s Day gifts.

So, she decided to put together more than 350 gifts for students to give their mums.

“Despite the unusual circumstances we wanted Mums to feel like they weren’t being forgotten,” Ms Higgins said.

“We normally have a special Mother’s Day lunch and gift stall but this year we haven’t been able to do any of that,” she said.

The care packages were mailed out to every student and included a hot chocolate, chocolate frog and Mother’s Day colouring-in sheet for students to fill out.

“I went shopping and my trolley was filled with hundreds of hot chocolates and chocolate frogs,” Ms Higgins said with a laugh.

“I rallied some of my support staff together and had a bit of a production line going to put them together.

“I know the children will have just as much fun giving the presents as much as our mums will enjoy receiving the cute gifts,” she said.

On Friday, students also took part in an online class with ideas about how they could spoil their mum in isolation and Ms Higgins called on students’ Mums to join her for a virtual Mother’s Day-inspired cuppa and read.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Mama’s place is not in the kitchen

IF I LOST my job due to the coronavirus pandemic, there wouldn’t be too many other career options I could turn to. Chef and baker being two of them. I blame my mother. Not because she was a terrible cook. Quite the opposite really. But she...

Ivy Jensen
Lifestyle

Win a delivery: Terms and Conditions

WIN A SURPRISE DELIVERY – Terms and Condions 1. Instrucions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from a house in Shepparton’s north today following a search by police.

Liz Mellino
News

Eleventh COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another confirmed case of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case today, bringing the total number of cases for our region to 11. This new case is now the only current active case of...

Shepparton News
News

Man sentenced to 23 years for Mooroopna murder

A man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail following the death of a man in Mooroopna in 2018.

Liz Mellino