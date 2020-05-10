Shepparton’s Joy Kearney proud winner of surprise delivery competition

Shepparton's Joy Kearney said The News is like a friend to her, someone who calls to keep in contact.

Living in Greater Shepparton her whole life, the 92-year-old says she cannot remember a time when she did not pick up the The News each day to keep up to date with her town's happenings.

Admitting she reads the paper every day while eating breakfast, Joy was one of the many readers who entered The News surprise delivery competition.

And much to her surprise - she won.

With a huge grin on her face Joy said she was overwhelmed when she found out she had won, thanking everyone involved who made her winning so memorable.

“It's all been a surprise, even winning it has been a surprise,” she said.

“I don't really enter competitions just the Shepparton News ones where you only have to say a few words, it suits me quite easily - it is a part of my day I read the Shepparton News with breakfast.

“I want to say a huge thank you for all the lovely surprises I have received.”

In winning the competition Joy received a surprise delivery from each of the nine participating businesses, including a hamper of baked goods, a box of fruit and vegetables, a pot plant and a new book to enjoy.

With each of the prizes hand delivered to her door on Friday Joy said the doorbell did not stop ringing and each time she was greeted with a lovely surprise.

A mother to four, grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to a number of beautiful grandchildren, Joy said the competition was the perfect winning for Mother's Day.

With 92 years of wisdom under her belt, Joy also offered some words of advice to other readers of The News.

“Half the reason for happiness in life is to be grateful for what you’ve got and enjoy it - that’s why I'm still here,” she said.

“I want to thank all the contributors for the lovely surprises and all the people who helped make the day a day I will treasure and remember for as long as I'm here for.”