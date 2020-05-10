Shepparton’s Wes and Ethel Manton celebrate 65 years of marriage

Shepparton's Wesley and Ethel Manton have been partners in business and in life so it makes sense their connection goes beyond just love.

On Thursday the couple, who were dairy farmers in Stanhope, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary without a fuss.

Which is a little different to how their life started.

They both agreed they met because they were "dancing mad".

“Ethel was one hell of a dancer, she never stood on my toes,” Wes said.

“One night I dropped her home after a dance and the rest is history.

“We dated for three years then were married.”

Both from farming families, Wes and Ethel bought a farm in Stanhope shortly after getting hitched.

But Wes said it was a different time than what it is now.

Back then it was acceptable to ride a tractor all day in the scorching sun with only shorts on.

Something he said gave him skin cancers he later needed to get cut off.

What started with a mere four cows, finished many decades later as a thriving business where the number of cows never dropped below 120, with each cow producing a healthy 10 000 litres of milk, Wes said.

But not before they were hit with a double probate which according to Ethel, nearly "brought them to their knees".

“Mum (Elizabeth Todd) went 16 days after dad (William), and we had to deal with both their estates at the same time,” she said.

“It was right when the price of butter fat was going through a downturn too.”

Partners in business and in life, Ethel said they had developed a special bond.

“As the years go on, you still love each other, but it's the companionship that's the main thing,” she said.

“It becomes much more about your family and kids.”

Wes and Ethel have two children, Neville, 59, and Ken Manton, 63, and five grandchildren; people who inspire them to keep healthy and fit every day.

But like the ups and downs of their married life, the couple said their family life hadn't been completely smooth sailing either.

On Christmas Day in 2016, their 49-year-old son, Russell Manton, died of cancer.

“He was home from the hospital a week before Christmas to be ready, he even got his son who was 14 at the time, to mow the lawn properly so the house looked nice,” Wes said.

“But on Christmas Day, he just collapsed into a coma.

“It's something we'll never forget.

“If you look around though, there's a lot of people a lot worse off than you. You always have to remember that.”

When asked about their favourite and least favourite things about each other, Ethel was quick to point out Wes’ "hearing problems".

“Wes will acknowledge things I tell him by saying ‘yeah’ when he's got his hearing aid in, but later when I bring it up he'll have no idea what I'm talking about, and will blame not having his hearing aid in,” Ethel said.

She said their long-lasting companionship was her favourite thing.

For Wes, Ethel's tendency to always speak her mind was something he always appreciated.

“You always know where you stand,” he said.

“We just seemed to get along together — we still do.

“We might not agree on certain things but we get along and it's been a good life.”

Wes, 93, and Ethel, 84, have both also never had a cigarette in their lives.

Wes said they decided to stay away from cigarettes because they both witnessed the premature deaths of their fathers because of smoking.

“My dad (Charles Manton) was working at Joe White's Malthouse in Melbourne when one day his colleagues thought it would be funny to lock him into a steam room and turn on the steam,” Wes said

“It burnt the lining of his stomach.

“From there, he used to open a two gram packet of tobacco a night completely oblivious that it was bad for him.”

Aside from keeping healthy, Wes and Ethel said they most looked forward to seeing their family.

“We just look forward to a healthy life,” Wes said.

It's as simple as that.