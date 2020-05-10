Team launches portable hygiene screen

A designer, accountant, signmaker and a lady with the gift of the gab are working together to to help other businesses prepare for the months ahead.

In early March, Peter Tate, owner of The Tax Shop in Shepparton, realised there was a need for businesses to protect their staff from what was emerging as a global health crisis.

Fast forward to today and the idea has blossomed into a business that has customers spread Australia-wide.

Designed by Craig Thorne and manufactured by Paul McInneny of Mint Digital, the portable hygiene screens effectively create a protective germ barrier between people in workplaces and businesses.

Mr Thorne said the versatile product was an essential for all businesses who required face-to-face contact with their customers.

“The screens that we have developed are portable, so they can sit on a reception counter or can be used and moved in and around the boardroom, on office desks or in meetings,” Mr Thorne said.

“That’s the beauty of these screens.



“They’re lightweight and really versatile with business owners liking the fact they do not have to be bolted down to become a permanent fixture.”

Hygiene Screens Australia began selling the screens to businesses across the Goulburn Valley but recently called on Annabel Thomas to help transform the idea into a national business.

“There was a growing need with a number of local businesses wanting the same solution,” Mr Thorne said.

“We decided to expand our services and we began shipping them across Australia,” he said.

Mr Thorne said the main aim of the creation was to reduce the spread of germs and help businesses get back up and running sooner, rather than later.

“I think social distancing will become the new norm for quite some time,” Mr Thorne said.

“I know many businesses are about to open their doors again and know they need to be prepared,” Mr Thorne said.

For more information about the screens, visit www.hygienescreen.com.au