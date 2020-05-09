News

Tatura photographer captures amazing photos of insects

By Madi Chwasta

A bee in a Tatura backyard, taken by Matthew McDonald.

1 of 1

These impressive close-ups of creepy crawlies aren't computer generated, nor were they taken by a professional.

These spine-tingling photos of jumping spiders and bees were taken by hobby photographer Matthew McDonald in his Tatura garden over the Easter weekend.

Spending more time at home due to social distancing rules, Matthew was inspired to take macro photos of the insects around his property after seeing people post their pictures in Facebook groups.

“Over the last couple months not being able to go anywhere, I photographed what I could; these were all found around the house in the garden,” he said.

Matthew carries his camera — a Nikon DC400 — around his yard while looking for the insects, some no larger than a five-cent coin.

When he finds one, he sets up his camera in the right position, and tries to get his shots as fast as he can.

“They do move around a bit quickly, so you have to have an idea before you start.”

He said the reason the photos were clear — to the point where you can see individual hairs on the spiders — was due to a technique called ‘focus stacking'.

It involves taking multiple photos of the insect while focusing on different aspects, and then digitally, you combine all these photos together.

Matthew has only been taking photos for the past two years, buying his camera about the time his son Spencer was born.

Since then, he has captured special family moments with his son, his wife Rebecca and his six-month-old daughter Sadie.

In sharing these captivating photos of insects, Matthew wants to show there is so much to discover at home as we remain in isolation.

“While we may not be able to explore the world or our country, there is a whole new world to explore in your backyard — you just have to have a look.”

Latest articles

News

Two men charged following cannabis crop bust

Shepparton police have arrested two men in relation to an ongoing drug investigation. Detective Sergeant Jason Frost confirmed a 44-year-old Braybrook man and a 30 year-old Northern Territory man were arrested this week. It comes after a warrant was...

Liz Mellino
News

COVID-19 sparks Shepparton vegie garden boom

First it was toilet paper — then it was vegie seedlings. It began the weekend before Easter. People desperate to grow their own food supply stripped Shepparton district garden nursery shelves of seedlings for anything edible. But the boom...

John Lewis
News

Strathmerton man sentenced to 22 years for murder

A man who murdered a stranger over the noise of children splashing and playing in a dam has been jailed for more than two decades.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants from Shepparton home

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from a house in Shepparton’s north today following a search by police.

Liz Mellino
News

Man sentenced to 23 years for Mooroopna murder

A man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail following the death of a man in Mooroopna in 2018.

Liz Mellino
News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino