No known active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton does not have a known active case of COVID-19, as Goulburn Valley Health continues to test hundreds of people a day for the virus.

The Department of Health and Human Services released the location of active cases for the first time yesterday, showing there were none in Greater Shepparton, Moira Shire, Mitchell Shire, Benalla Rural City, Campaspe Shire and Strathbogie Shire.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said last night there had not been a new positive diagnosis of COVID-19 in the region for more than two weeks.

He said GV Health had tested more than 3320 people for the virus in the past week across Shepparton, Rushworth and Tatura, averaging close to 475 people per day.

There were more than 550 tests completed yesterday in Shepparton alone.

“Four hundred and eighty of the people tested were community members or residents of aged care homes, with the remainder healthcare or emergency services workers,” Mr Sharp said.

Before the blitz began, the hospital was testing 46 people a day on average.

Mr Sharp said COVID-19 community testing would continue today and across the weekend.

He said people with COVID-19 symptoms should attend the GV Health screening station at Graham St between 10 am and 5:15 pm.

Symptoms include fever or chills without a cause, or anyone with an acute respiratory infection characterised by a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of the sense of smell.

Mr Sharp said paramedics, police and CFA members should present at the GV Health main entrance if they wanted to get tested.

He added people without symptoms should attend screening stations at Riverside Plaza in Kialla from 9:30 am to 1 pm, or at Bunnings Warehouse on Benalla Rd from 10 am to 2 pm.

Construction and agriculture workers have also been encouraged to attend a testing station, and Mr Sharp said the best location for these workers was Bunnings.

Mr Sharp said the increased demand for testing across the region and the state had caused a delay in results.

“At this stage people can expect COVID-19 test results will be available from three to five days from when the test is taken,” he said.

“We are also working hard to improve both the testing process and time frame for the results to be available.

“There has also been a significant increase in COVID-19 tests across Victoria, which is also contributing to the delay with results being made available.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the government would strive to test 200 000 Victorians for the virus before Monday.

Monday, May 11 marks the end of the State of Emergency, and is when the Victorian Government is expected to review current social distancing restrictions.

