GV Water appoints new board members

By Morgan Dyer

Denis Fleet.

Three new faces have joined the board of Goulburn Valley Water.

Mark Stone has been appointed board chair, while Tammy Atkins and Denis Flett have been appointed as directors.

The new members hit the ground running in their new roles in April and aim to build on the existing strength of the GV Water board to address future challenges.

Mr Stone was previously a chief executive for Parks Victoria and the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in 2016 and has worked in numerous other roles including chief executive of Tourism Victoria, co-chaired the Victorian Aboriginal Economic Board and is currently a member of the Premier’s Special Advisory Council for Bushfire Recovery Victoria.

Ms Atkins is a business consultant with a career interest in regional policy and economic development.

Ms Atkins has experience working with all three tiers of government and is involved in a diverse range of community organisations.

She is a director of Wodonga TAFE, has previously served on the Winton Wetlands Committee of Management and is a former councillor for the Rural City of Wangaratta.

From engineering to management, Mr Flett has 45 years of experience in the water industry.

Mr Flett was the foundation chief executive of Goulburn-Murray Water, a Victorian commissioner on the Murray-Darling Basin Commission, deputy chair of North East Water, a principal of DG Consulting, and the foundation chairperson of the Victorian Environmental Water Holder.

