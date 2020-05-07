Shepparton teenager denied bail over “serious” crime spree

A teenager has been denied bail after facing court with a total of 40 charges for offences which spanned Shepparton to Melbourne.

A magistrate ordered the Shepparton boy, 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remain behind bars following the alleged "significant" and "serious" crime spree that occurred this year.

The boy is facing charges which include possessing methylamphetamine, robbery, intentionally causing injury, theft, assault, aggravated burglary and reckless conduct endangering life — charges which the magistrate described as extremely concerning.

“I am extremely troubled that someone so young is now charged with these offences,” the Magistrate wrote in his decision.

“I am deeply troubled that the applicant is only 14 years old ... he has demonstrated an unwillingness to modify his behaviour which raises real concerns that he presents a danger to himself and to the community.”

It is alleged the boy was involved in three alcohol thefts in Shepparton in February this year along with the assault of a security guard working at Shepparton's Bottle-O Warehouse which saw up to 15 rocks thrown at his vehicle.

Police also allege the boy was involved in a number of vehicle thefts in Wallan and Melbourne along with opening a car door and striking a cyclist who was riding his bike in Melbourne, causing him to be thrown to the ground.

The teenager was arrested on March 6 this year where he made full admissions to nearly all of the offending.

In his written decision the magistrate said the boy had a "concerning history of offending" which started at the age of 13.

“The applicant's offending is persistent and more concerningly is escalating in its seriousness,” the magistrate said.

“I am of the view that there would be little if any prospect of the applicant complying with even the most stringent conditions of bail.”

The magistrate said he took into account the submissions made by the boy's lawyer which included him residing in a therapeutic residential unit if bailed, being enrolled to attend education and reconnecting with a drug and alcohol counsellor.

He also acknowledged that the boy's young age would likely cause him difficulties if remanded in custody, saying he would "likely spend some months in custody" awaiting a hearing.

“The applicant himself identifies that there is a "50 per cent chance" of bail being successful for him at this time,” the magistrate wrote.

“I believe he would continue to endanger the safety or welfare of members of the public — and/or commit further offences whilst on bail.”

