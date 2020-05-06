Waaia singer still playing and writing in lockdown

Lockdown may have pulled the plug on live music but it hasn't turned off the creative flow.

Goulburn Valley singer-songwriter Jessica Lorraine has just released two new songs and is now busy creating more new musical ideas at home with her parents, Chris and Caroline, and seven siblings on their dairy farm at Waaia.

The 22-year-old indie folk artist has been a regular live fixture for the past couple of years around Echuca and the Murray region, playing her unique sound of looped guitar and soaring vocals at pubs, clubs, weddings, festivals and parties.

For her newly-released songs Barely Breathing and Daydreaming she has reached back to her teen years when she was starting out as a singer-songwriter. They both have a stripped back, intimate feel to them.

“They're kind of more personal and vulnerable - I've performed them over the years to small audiences at the end of the night and I've always had good feedback,” Jess said.

Recorded in Bendigo's Ladd Studios with fellow songwriter Timothy Li, Jess said the live and intimate sound came from a jam session with Tim on piano.

“We did experiment and add more production elements to the songs at first, but we realised the natural feel and simplicity of piano, acoustic guitar and vocals were all these songs needed,” Jess said.

She said despite missing her live performances, the lockdown experience had not been all bad.

“We've had game nights with all the family which has been great, and it's been a chance to sit back and write more material.

“I've bought myself a piano and I'm teaching myself - it's really nice to write on piano. So there has been some (silver) linings,” she said.

She's looking forward to getting back out on stage again, but like everyone else, she's uncertain how the future will unfold.

“I do have gigs and weddings booked for next year, and I've applied for JobKeeper support, but it's difficult to plan. We'll just have to wait,” she said.

Jess will launch her new songs with a Facebook livestream event from 8 pm on Sunday.

You can also listen to them at her webpage, www.jessicalorrainemusic.com