More meteors in the skies

By John Lewis

The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is visible in the north eastern skies this week and until about May 28.

Hot on the fiery tail of last month's Lyrids meteor shower comes another excuse to rug up and step outside for a celestial light show.

This week, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower, which occurs annually between April 19 and May 28, brightens our skies and is one of the highlights of the year for seasoned sky watchers.

The Eta Aquariid is one of two meteor showers created by debris from Halley's comet, which takes about 76 years to orbit the sun.

The Earth passes through Halley's path around the sun a second time in October, which creates the Orionid meteor shower.

The point in the sky where the Eta Aquariids appear to emerge from is in the direction of the constellation Aquarius. The shower is named after the brightest star of the constellation, Eta Aquarii.

Stargazers can expect up to 50 meteors an hour during the peak, which is this week.

There will be reduced visibilty because of this week's full moon, but stargazers should be able to spot some activity between 2am and 7am tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

Find a secluded viewing spot, away from the city lights and look towards the north east.

If you take any good photos, send them in to us at [email protected] — we would love to see them!

For more information and an interactive sky map, visit the Time and Date website.

