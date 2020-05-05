Use tower space, says Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A community hub under the Telstra Tower, slow-moving traffic, fewer parking spaces, a relocated library and decentralised council offices are among a raft of changes Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry would like to see made to the Maude St Mall redevelopment plan.

Greater Shepparton City Council's $16.4 million refined Option 4 design for the mall was released for public comment in late March.

It includes shaded public spaces with raised and sunken plant beds, trees and seating, shaded parking areas, a play space in Fraser St, a central plaza area and a shared zone for traffic and pedestrians in Stewart St.

Council has said current trees in the mall and the wisteria pergola will have to be removed to allow for the construction and redesign of space.

“Replacement of trees will enable the optimum number/configuration of parking spaces, while establishing consistency in tree types and enhancing the attractiveness of the mall,” a statement on the council's website said.

However, chamber president John Anderson and board member Wendy Crow said there needed to be a lane for slow-moving traffic from north to south, a re-emphasis on east-west locations for community spaces, and the trees needed to remain.

“The council has adopted a climate emergency, so we can't be taking out the trees,” Mrs Crow said.

“A car park that enters from High St and does a turn-around to go back out again — we think that's destructive because every tree has to go,” Mr Anderson said.

“Our plan is a slow lane all the way through from Fryers St to High St.”

“We need the traffic lane to allow movement through the area to drop off the elderly, disabled and families,” Mrs Crow said.

“It’s click and collect for purchases or takeaway coffee, for example,” Mr Anderson said.

“The best outcome would be to replicate the success of Fryers St with cafés and restaurants mixed with retail, commercial business, a community hub, parking, careful traffic flow and shade trees.”

Mrs Crow was also keen to develop the area at the base of the Telstra Tower in Fraser St as a community hub.

“The tower is a tourist attraction and a beacon — but it's shabby,” she said.

“It's the most beautiful sunny space there. We'd like a carousel and have cafés and tables and chairs there.”

Mr Anderson also had other ideas to revitalise the mall area, particularly around the Tower Arcade complex of empty shops and the Sheriff's Office building, which is soon to be vacated.

“This space would make a really good town library, and for relocating some council offices,” he said.

Mr Anderson said the current design needed to be changed.

“The current design needs a drastic rethink to avoid spending a huge amount of money on a project that may not work for Shepparton as it must,” he said.

A video of the council's Option 4 mall design can be viewed here: http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/consultation/maude-st-mall-refined-concept-design