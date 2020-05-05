News

Shepparton man faces court over alleged attempted murder

By Liz Mellino

A Shepparton man has faced court over an alleged attempted murder that occurred earlier this year.

It is understood the man, 40, was arrested by Shepparton police on January 28 and subsequently charged in relation to the alleged incident.

Police confirmed the man was facing a charge of attempted murder against a 17-year-old Shepparton boy.

Police also said the accused and the victim were known to each other.

The man, who faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, is expected to face court again on May 19.

It is expected his matter will be adjourned to be heard in the Supreme Court at a later date.

