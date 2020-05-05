Isolation calls for a closet cleanout

It was a passion for sustainable fashion that led Nicole Morse to launch pre-loved clothing, footwear and accessory market Regional Rummage.



“It's designed to encourage people in regional communities to shop second-hand, love their clothes more and to get out of the fast-fashion cycle,” Ms Morse said.

After studying fashion merchandising at university and starting a career in the clothing industry, the 22-year-old has returned to the family farm in Tatura to isolate and has turned her attention to her passion project.

While the first market, set for mid-April, had to be postponed, Ms Morse said this downtime at home was the perfect opportunity to sort through your wardrobe.



Ms Morse shares her advice for tackling a closet cleanout:

1. Remove everything from your wardrobe and place it on your bed.

While Ms Morse said it was best to do it all in one go, if you were in a hurry you could try attacking a section at a time.

2. Set up bags or boxes and label them ‘donate’, ‘sell’ and ‘damaged'.

If you no longer love a piece, Ms Morse said it was important to consider where it should end up.

“Something that you sell would probably be something that's on trend, that people want to buy, something that's good quality and lasts for ever, or lasts someone quite a long time,” she said.

“Something you donate might be a lower quality item or something that you're not going to get much return on.”

Damaged items with stains or holes do not need to end up in landfill.

Ms Morse said there were places that accepted donations of damaged textiles, including H&M and Zara.

“They'll just take it and they shred it up into fibres and use it for insulation or stuffing,” she said.

3. Go through every single item and decide which category it belongs in.

“Ask yourself if each item is in good condition. Have you worn it in the last year? Does it still fit? Has you style changed?" Ms Morse said.

“One of the best tips is to try things on, even if you think you know that you like it.”

4. Clean everything, especially if you are planning to sell or donate it.

5. Rather than just filling up your wardrobe again, take the time to organise it.



Ms Morse said this would help you get the most out of your wardrobe.

“Being able to see it hanging rather than folded is a much better way to get more use out it; it refreshes your memory that it's there,” she said.



“It's really good to hang it according to categories: pants with pants, tops with tops, and then colour co-ordinate through the different categories so you've got all your black tops together.”

Regional Rummage has been postponed to Sunday, November 15, giving people plenty of time to organise their wardrobe to find items to sell or make room for new purchases.

To keep up to date, follow Regional Rummage on Facebook.