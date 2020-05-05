Air wing called to search for missing man

A police air wing was called on Sunday to help locate missing Shepparton man Singh Bhullar.

Police officers said Mr Bhullar's grey 2010 Ford Falcon sedan was seen in a paddock near the intersection of Campbells and Powerline Rds, Muckatah, north of Katamatite, just after noon.

The car was locked and appeared to have sustained some damage when it left the roadway and came to rest in the paddock but Mr Bhullar was not there.

Mr Bhullar, 27, was last seen leaving a Cobram address on Thursday about 9 pm.

Police officers hold concerns for Mr Bhullar’s welfare due to the length of time he has been missing and because it is unusual for him not to be in contact with family.

Anyone who sees Mr Bhullar is urged to contact Shepparton police station on 5820 5777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

● On Thursday, a B-double truck travelling north on Goulburn Valley Hwy near Cobram rolled over after losing control on a sweeping bend.

The South Australian driver, 30, was taken to Goulburn Valley Health for observation.

● Cobram police officers have received several reports of theft from vehicles during the week from the Karook St and Thomson Ave area in Cobram.

Police officers said most vehicles were unlocked.

Police reminded everyone to remove all valuable items and secure their vehicles.

● Overnight on April 26, a 2008 blue Ford Falcon was stolen from a Pullar Rd, Cobram address.

It was then found crashed into a tree at the Pullar and River Rds intersection.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle is asked to contact Cobram CIU.

● The People Adult Learning Service Centre, Cobram was broken into overnight on Monday.

● About 4.30 am Monday, a trailer and copper cable was stole from a Cobram electrical store.

● Early Thursday, three men were captured on CCTV breaking into the Numurkah Golf Club.

The men allegedly stole alcohol before leaving in a light-coloured SUV.

● Between April 27 and 29, a McLean St, Yarrawonga, church had its garden shed broken into.

Several tools and gardening equipment were taken.