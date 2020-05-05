Benalla florist prepares for Mother’s Day bloom

Mother's Day is the busiest time of the year for a florist and this week has been no different for Benalla's Blooms on Bridge.

Like always owner Amanda Fita's shed, carport and backyard have been transformed into a Mother's Day preparation factory.

“It's an exhausting week, but we love being able to bring joy to people's day,” Mrs Fita said.

“While we can't make the arrangements until close to the day to ensure flowers are fresh, there is plenty we can do to make sure we are as ready as we can be for the crazy rush.”

Ahead of Mother's Day, the dedicated team is usually up half the night on Saturday and up before the sun on Sunday completing orders and Mrs Fita does not expect they will be knocking off early this weekend.

Carrying on the tradition started by previous Blooms on Bridge owner Melissa Mounsey, extended family and friends would normally arrive early to begin deliveries, only interrupted by a big barbecue breakfast cooked by Mrs Fita's Dad.

Mrs Fita said it would not be possible without the massive team effort.

“This year we are certainly going to miss that and will only be able to have the assistance of our staff and immediate family to ensure we're following the current rules,” she said.

“It will be special be working alongside my husband Trav and having my daughter Sophia there throughout the day though and I'm certainly looking forward to a cuddle with her on the couch and maybe a glass of prosecco when the day is done to celebrate being a mum and a business owner.”

Any other Mother's Day the Bridge St shop would be open all weekend, bustling with walk-ins and people rushing to grab a last minute gifts.

But with the store front closed to the public all orders must be made via the phone or the website.

“This means that most orders are for delivery which adds some extra pressure for us on the day, but we've being getting prepared for weeks now and are ready for the challenge,” Mrs Fita said.

“We think because a lot of people can't go visit their mums, they're sending flowers and we're so happy to be able to help bridge the gap that social distancing has created.

“Just because we're apart physically, doesn't mean we can't stay connected and send messages of love.”

While a busy Mother's Day offers a glimmer of hope, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the florist industry.

“We're facing some limitations around what flowers are available due to the coronavirus situation so we've had to get a little creative with the sorts of things we're offering,” Mrs Fita said.

“Due to the fact that the flower import business has basically halted, the demand on local Aussie growers has increased exponentially - between that, the recent bushfires and the more recent cold front, flower supplies have been stretched very thin.”

Whether you want to surprise mum with flowers, a delivery of brunch in bed or a voucher to enjoy on the other side, Mrs Fita encouraged everyone to buy local and take advantage of the great initiatives on offer from Benalla businesses.

“It's no secret that a lot of people are doing it tough right now,” she said.

“It means the world to us to see local people supporting local jobs and business by using us to help with their Mother's Day gifts.

“It really does make a difference, not only to us but to our wonderful staff members and their families, and our community as a whole, and we appreciate it more than you know.”

While Blooms on Bridge will close Mother's Day online orders at midnight on Friday, May 8, phone orders will be available until sold out and even then there is a range of plants, giftware and hampers to make mum's day.

Pre-paid pick-ups will also be available between 10 am and 12 pm Saturday and Sunday.

● Visit http://www.bloomsonbridge.com.au/