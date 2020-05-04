Man sentenced to 23 years for Mooroopna murder

5370537724001

A man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail following the death of a man in Mooroopna in 2018.

Trevor Whybrow, 58, was today sentenced to 23 years in jail with a non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of Barry James Moffatt, 69, who died following an incident at a unit in McKean St, Mooroopna.