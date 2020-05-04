News

Man sentenced to 23 years for Mooroopna murder

By Liz Mellino

Police investigating the scene in 2018. Trevor Whybrow, 58, was today sentenced to 23 years in jail with a non-parole period of 17 years.

A man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail following the death of a man in Mooroopna in 2018.

Trevor Whybrow, 58, was today sentenced to 23 years in jail with a non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of Barry James Moffatt, 69, who died following an incident at a unit in McKean St, Mooroopna.

When handing down his sentence this afternoon in Melbourne’s Supreme Court, Justice Christopher Beale described the actions of Whybrow on the night of the incident as “extremely violent”.

Whybrow had been on trial for murder following the incident which saw him punch Mr Moffatt multiple times to the face, leading to his death.

Justice Beale described the actions of Whybrow as someone who punched a “defenceless” victim “repeatedly, forcibly and fatally”.

Whybrow was found guilty of the murder by a jury last year after the prosecution successfully argued that his were not those of someone acting in self-defence, despite the accused claiming Mr Moffatt had tried to sexually assault him.

