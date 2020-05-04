Kialla family wins VCAT appeal to keep dog Snoop

Snoop, a beloved family pet, has been given a second chance at life and his Kialla owners could not be happier.

It comes after an agonising wait for the family following a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal hearing in February this year to appeal a decision which saw Snoop declared a dangerous dog.

With a magistrate ruling against the decision last month, sparing Snoop from being put down or seized, owners David Moylan and Belinda Phillips said they were lost for words and beyond grateful that they could keep their four-legged companion.

“Snoop has become a real crutch to the whole family — we're all very invested in him,” Ms Phillips said.

“We're just grateful, and grateful to the community for their support, there is lots of dogs who just need a good second chance — that’s probably the biggest thing.”

The family adopted Snoop from the RSPCA in June 2018 as a companion dog for their daughter Maggie, 17; however it was only a few months later that their ordeal began.

Shortly after adopting Snoop the family was informed by Whittlesea City Council that he had been involved in an attack which resulted in the death of another dog in April 2018.

With the council declaring Snoop a dangerous dog, putting him at risk of being euthanased, the family quickly jumped into action and lodged an appeal with VCAT.

While the case was expected to be heard in October last year, proceedings were delayed until February causing great unease for the family as a decision was awaited.

Even after the family fronted the hearing earlier this year, Ms Phillips admitted they were unsure whether the decision would fall in their favour.

“They (Whittlesea Council) classified him a dangerous dog, whereas our hope was that we could just — at worst — go for ‘malicious’ because being in a rental property it wouldn't require fencing or cages ... we were prepared along those lines or to lose him altogether,” she said.

“To be honest I think we both walked out from the hearing having no idea how it was going to go.

“We actually were preparing ourselves for the worst.”

Thankfully, the family was given the news that had been hoped for.

“We were put into a situation where it was completely unfair and unreasonable, so we thought we could just hand Snoop over after him being with us for six months or we could stand up and fight it,” Mr Moylan said.

The family members said they owed the positive outcome to their lawyer Michael Faltermaier who successfully argued for Snoop to be kept in the family and given a second chance at life.

While no dangerous dog ruling was enforced, Ms Phillips said it was recommended Snoop wear a harness when out in public and be muzzle trained for his own safety.

Sharing the news with Snoop's 100 followers on his ‘Save Snoop’ Facebook page, the family thanked the community for its ongoing support and shared its gratitude at being able to keep the "old dog" who loves snuggling up with them on the couch.

“We received lots of responses saying thank you for fighting for him, and that's something that's important — you have to advocate for people who can't advocate for themselves whether they be dogs or people,” Ms Phillips said.

Whittlesea City Council's director of planning, partnerships and engagement Julian Edwards said the council respected VCAT's decision, including the requirements imposed to ensure responsible pet ownership, and wished the family all the best.