Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall.

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store about 3.08 am, causing significant damage in what police described as a "planned" and "targeted" attack.

Shepparton police Criminal Investigation Unit Senior Constable Jessica Williams said CCTV footage taken from the time of the incident showed what appeared to be a dark coloured van arriving at the front of the store.

She said the vehicle rammed the front bi-fold doors of the shopfront, destroying one door and shattering the glass of another.

“(The offenders) went straight into the store, grabbed a whole bunch of clothes from the shelves and went back to the van,” Sen Constable Williams said.

She said the offenders then left in the vehicle.

It is understood a large quantity of clothing was stolen, however, police were unable to put a dollar value to the items at this stage.

Police believe at least three offenders were involved in the raid, which unfolded in just a couple of minutes.

Identity Menswear was trading on Monday as normal, with the damaged door removed and expected to be replaced.

Anyone who witnessed a dark coloured van in the Maude St Mall about 3 am on Monday is urged to contact Shepparton police on 5820 5777.

