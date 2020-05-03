Reduced GV Hwy speed limit near Murchison

Drivers using the roads for essential travel are warned crews will be working near the Murchison exit along the Goulburn Valley Hwy today.

Last week's wet weather caused stone loss following recent sealing works.

The speed limit was reduced to 60 km/h during the weekend, but today's works will only affect the northbound lane for about 2 km, between 7 am and 5 pm.

The Department of Transport is warning of a potential five-minute delay.

Two-week improvement works will start this week at the Benalla-Yarrawonga and Murray Rds in Benalla.

A daily lane closure will be in place from this Wednesday until Wednesday, May 20.

Traffic from Nelson Rd may experience short delays when entering and exiting Benalla-Yarrawonga Rd.

There will also be nearby routine patching works at each end of Link Rd, Benalla, during this time.

The speed limit will be reduced to 40 km/h and drivers could face delays of up to five minutes.