It’s raining, man - hallelujah!

Rain records were smashed last month, with the more than 60 mm of rain recorded in Shepparton in the past week contributing to the feat.

According to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, Shepparton had 132.8 mm of rain in April, beating the previous record of 85.4 mm set in 2014.

It was bone dry to start the week until about 8.30 pm on Tuesday when the first drops fell. Twelve hours later Shepparton had experienced 15.8 mm of rain.

It would take until 1.30 pm when the heavens opened again — and boy did they open over the Goulburn Valley. An incredible 13 mm fell in 30 minutes.

At 9 am yesterday Shepparton had received just under 50 mm in 24 hours.

During the same time frame, Tatura received 64 mm, while Kyabram had 56 mm.

The Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad was kept busy on Wednesday night.

It said it responded to multiple fallen trees and attended damage at three houses, including two in Dookie and one in Shepparton.

Also in the Goulburn Murray region, Benalla smashed its April record with 198.2 mm (compared to the 103.9 mm it received in 2014) and over the border in Deniliquin 93.8 mm fell for the month.

Cobram received 87.6 mm — a bit off its April record of 122.6 mm set in 1974.

Cohuna did not beat its April record of 114 mm; however, it did record 79.8 mm.

Other than urban gardeners, the big winners were Goulburn Valley farmers.

Lemnos dairy farmer Bernie Macgill said he received about 73 mm, leaving him with a positive outlook.

“Over the last two years we haven't had much moisture and we've had to rely on bought-in fodder,” he said.

“Hopefully the soil moisture now will keep going during the winter time for the plants to grow.”