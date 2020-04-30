Shepparton South Rotarians donate tents and bedding to locals in need

Recent fundraising efforts by the Rotary Club of Shepparton South saw much-needed sleeping items donated to homeless and isolated people in our community.

The club managed to purchase dozens of sleeping bags, tents and bedding from two Shepparton businesses, Finny's Manchester and Aussie Disposals Shepparton, which they then donated to Vinnies in Mooropona and Shepparton in April to deliver to those in need.

The idea came about after president Belinda Liggins spoke to local groups about the best way to assist people who were homeless or isolated around Greater Shepparton.

After being told sleeping bags, tents and bedding were highly sought-after items, the Rotary Club pooled its funds raised though catering initiatives, barbecues, a car raffle and the annual Rotary Debutante Ball to purchase the items.

“Quilts, two-person and three-person tents and sleeping bags were supplied at a significantly reduced cost by both businesses,” Mrs Liggins said.

“This enabled far more to be purchased from our fundraising dollars — the Rotary Club is very grateful for their generosity.”

The items were then donated to Vinnies in Mooroopna and Shepparton to be handed out to those in need.

Goulburn Valley regional council president of St Vincent De Paul Society Bernie Trevaskis thanked the Rotary Club for its donation, saying Vinnies was most grateful for the necessities especially during the colder months.

“We do have a lot of people living on the river banks or couch surfing — we can't find them anywhere to stay but we can offer them sleeping bags and tents to keep them comfortable, so we were very appreciative for the club making that donation,” he said.