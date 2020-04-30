News

Shepparton police investigating erratic driver in stolen vehicle

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are investigating a vehicle which was seen driving erratically and evading police on multiple occasions early Thursday morning.

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit First Constable Luke Arrowsmith said the vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV, was sighted driving erratically around south Shepparton about 1 am.

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit First Constable Luke Arrowsmith said the vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV, was sighted driving erratically around south Shepparton about 1 am.

First Const Arrowsmith said the vehicle, which police said was stolen from an address in Albury overnight, also failed to stop on two occasions when police attempted to intercept it.

It is understood the vehicle took off from police about 1 am and again about 2.15 am, with multiple police units involved in the investigation overnight.

While local reports on Facebook suggested the vehicle was driving at speeds about 100 km/h, First Const Arrowsmith could not confirm the speed of the vehicle.

Reports also suggested the driver of the vehicle was honking its horn loudly on multiple occasions, which police could not confirm.

First Const Arrowsmith said police believed multiple people were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle driving in the early hours of Thursday morning is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au

