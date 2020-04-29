Young Rotarian doing his bit to give back to the community

At just 20 years old, Byron Macumber is proudly the youngest member of the Rotary Club of Shepparton South.

Becoming a Rotarian at the end of last year, Mr Macumber said he wanted to join the group as a way to help the community and give back.

And this is exactly what he has been doing, having already taken part in two fundraisers this year: the Walk for Autism and World's Greatest Shave.

“I like participating in any fundraiser, anything that helps; one of the reasons I joined Rotary was to help the community and help people,” Mr Macumber said.

At the start of April, Mr Macumber took part in Walk for Autism, an eight-day event in which sponsors walk a minimum of 10 000 steps each day to raise money.

With personal ties to autism, Mr Macumber proudly raised $200 for the cause, walking more than 100 000 steps by completing blocks of his neighbourhood, along with a number of trips into town.

“I did it because I’ve got family members with autism and I myself have got autism — I think it’s a great way of getting people involved,” he said.

He also took part in World's Greatest Shave, losing his locks to raise more than $500 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Admitting he was thrilled with his efforts, Mr Macumber encouraged more young people to get involved in their community and give back in any way they could.

“I do fundraisers as a means of support and to help the community,” he said.

“I think a lot more younger generations of kids should get into it as well.”