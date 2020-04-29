Chanel’s plant is a prize possession

It was the perfect surprise for Shepparton’s Chanel Taylor when Gardens on Archer pulled up with a prize plant just for her.

Chanel was the second winner in The News’ Surprise Delivery program, receiving her new fern on Tuesday afternoon.

And it must have been fate, because the self-confessed plant lover is adoring the latest addition to her collection.

“I love indoor plants, I have a fair few of them already,” she said.

“My favourite plant is the one on the kitchen bench and this one will go next to it.”

Not only will the indoor-outdoor fern take pride of place in Chanel’s home but it also represents something even more special.

“I’ve never won anything before so it’s great news with everything else that is happening,” she said.

“I saw it on The Shepp News Facebook page and decided to enter.

“I’m not at work at the moment with everything around coronavirus going on, so it was a good little surprise when they dropped it around in the afternoon.”

●The News’ Surprise Delivery competition runs until Friday, May 8. For more details or to enter visit sheppnews.com.au/surprise-delivery