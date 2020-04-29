Isolation turns thumbs green

Sue Handley is a passionate gardener and has always considered getting out in the garden good therapy.

Now the Mooroopna Hardware employee is run off her feet by customers turning to gardening during social isolation.

Ms Handley said she was thrilled to see people getting excited about her favourite hobby, particularly the young ones.

“It’s incredible,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to see the different sorts of people that we have been getting in.

“Everyone got a bit of a fright when all of this started and now everyone is growing a veggie garden.”

It may not be prime gardening season but Ms Handley said there was plenty you could do.

1. Get the lawn ready for winter. Aerate the lawn buy using a pitch fork in the high traffic areas where the dirt gets compacted — this will allow fertiliser and water to get right into the roots.

2. This is your last chance to plant winter vegetables. Ms Handley recommended putting in cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and leeks in the next few days.

3. Now is the time to maintain. Make sure you keep up with weeding and fertilising every couple of weeks. Ms Handley said it was crucial to fertilise to rejuvenate the nutrients in the soil and keep your garden happy.

4. It is also a good time to transplant plants. If you have a plant that is not thriving in its current location, consider its light needs and work out its perfect position before moving it.

5. Plant plants. They will not bloom overnight but anything you plant now will well and truly have its roots in the ground come spring.

6. Get potting. Whether they live indoors or out, potted plants are a great introduction to gardening as a hobby. And of course, do not forget to fertilise.