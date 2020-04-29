Adopted greyhound Chillby turns morning roll call into a must-watch

Morning roll call has become a highlight for Shepparton East Primary School students thanks to adorable adopted greyhound Chillby.

Teacher Ash Williamson, accompanied by his furry, four-legged pal, has been sending filmed "morning messages" to his year one and two students before school each day.

In the videos, Mr Williamson speaks briefly about a daily topic, before asking the children to answer a related question.

“For instance, today I filmed myself cooking dinner, and asked the children to share about their favourite homecooked meal,” he said.

“It's been a fun alternative to roll call, and an easy way to get students engaged each morning.”

And sweet-natured Chillby has eagerly joined in.

In one video, the greyhound patiently watches one of his past races as Mr Williamson asks students about their favourite TV shows.

In another, Mr Williamson brushes Chillby's teeth while chatting about dental hygiene.

But whether it's the local teacher's engaging questions or the charm of his doggy sidekick, there's no doubt the videos have quickly become a smash hit.

“Parents are telling me their children are now excited to get up every morning for school,” Mr Williamson said.

The local teacher hopes the videos will offer students a sense of stability and structure in these uncertain times.

“This pandemic has thrown children out of their routine,” he said.

“Hopefully these videos will be something consistent they can rely on each day.”

The students are already familiar with Chillby, who recently visited the classroom on his birthday.

“I wanted to incorporate a part of my home life into the videos so students can see their teachers are just like them,” Mr Williamson said.

“It's comforting for them to know even their teachers are at home, experiencing the same changes they are.”

Mr Williamson said his show-stealing co-star was blissfully unaware of his growing fame.

“Chillby doesn't really understand what's going on. He just knows he'll get a treat in the middle of the videos, so that's his incentive,” he said.

While this is Mr Williamson's inaugural year of teaching, he said he had felt well-supported in the transition to remote learning.

“It's certainly been an eye-opener,” he said.

“But everyone from staff to parents have been very supportive and checked in to ensure I'm okay.

“Online learning has been fantastic so far — but it helps when you're part of a great school.”