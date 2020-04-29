Protection for a turtle nest in Shepparton

A turtle nest in Shepparton is now safe from predators thanks to the quick thinking of a local resident.

The community member alerted Greater Shepparton City Council, which sent out a ranger to investigate.

Plastic mesh and steel pegs have been installed to protect the nest from opportunistic predators such as foxes, which pose the biggest threat to the local turtle population.

Turtles Australia volunteer Jeremy Pike said any sightings were greatly appreciated, as it allowed them to arrange for protections to be put in place ensuring the reptiles’ survival.

“Conservation projects like this and many others can really benefit from sightings from local people in the area; the hardest part is being in the right place at the right time to witness where they are nesting,” he said.

Three species of freshwater turtle live in Greater Shepparton: eastern long-necked, broad-shelled and Murray River turtles.

Foxes target about 95 per cent of freshwater turtle nests, which are difficult for humans to find, a council spokesperson said.

Foxes have an acute sense of smell, allowing them to smell the eggs when they are freshly laid, and when the eggs hatch in the ground.

Protecting a nest immediately after the turtle has left greatly improves the babies’ chances of survival.

If you see a turtle nesting, please record the exact location and take a photo, then phone River Connect on 03 5832 9700 or email [email protected] to arrange for the nest to be protected.

The nest protection kits were put together by community members in Tatura, with the support of the Fairley Leadership program and funding from the Hugh Williamson Foundation.