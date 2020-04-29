News

Protection for a turtle nest in Shepparton

By Spencer Fowler Steen

A turtle nest in Shepparton is now safe from predators thanks to some quick thinking from a local.

1 of 4

Protected: A turtle nest in Shepparton is now safe from predators thanks to some quick thinking from a local.

2 of 4

Protected: A turtle nest in Shepparton is now safe from predators thanks to some quick thinking from a local.

3 of 4

Protected: A turtle nest in Shepparton is now safe from predators thanks to some quick thinking from a local.

4 of 4

A turtle nest in Shepparton is now safe from predators thanks to the quick thinking of a local resident.

The community member alerted Greater Shepparton City Council, which sent out a ranger to investigate.

Plastic mesh and steel pegs have been installed to protect the nest from opportunistic predators such as foxes, which pose the biggest threat to the local turtle population.

Turtles Australia volunteer Jeremy Pike said any sightings were greatly appreciated, as it allowed them to arrange for protections to be put in place ensuring the reptiles’ survival.

“Conservation projects like this and many others can really benefit from sightings from local people in the area; the hardest part is being in the right place at the right time to witness where they are nesting,” he said.

Three species of freshwater turtle live in Greater Shepparton: eastern long-necked, broad-shelled and Murray River turtles.

Foxes target about 95 per cent of freshwater turtle nests, which are difficult for humans to find, a council spokesperson said.

Foxes have an acute sense of smell, allowing them to smell the eggs when they are freshly laid, and when the eggs hatch in the ground.

Protecting a nest immediately after the turtle has left greatly improves the babies’ chances of survival.

If you see a turtle nesting, please record the exact location and take a photo, then phone River Connect on 03 5832 9700 or email [email protected] to arrange for the nest to be protected.

The nest protection kits were put together by community members in Tatura, with the support of the Fairley Leadership program and funding from the Hugh Williamson Foundation.

Latest articles

Finance

Strong demand for meal kits during crisis

Marley Spoon says its revenue since the coronavirus lockdowns began has doubled, compared to the same time last year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Blackstone buys 10% stake in Crown Resorts

US private equity firm Blackstone has bought a 10 per cent stake in Crown Resorts from Macau casino operator Melco.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Coles sales consolidate after COVID boom

Coles says panic-buying consumers are showing signs of changing their shopping habits as they work at home and stay indoors due to coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’.

James Bennett
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino