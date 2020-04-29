Shepparton’s history revealed in interactive online sessions

Shepparton's history enthusiasts can discover more about the origins of the region, through new online and interactive video presentations hosted by local history experts.

Lost Shepparton Facebook page founder and photo historian Geoff Allemand has started organising online presentations that delve into the early, military and cultural histories of Shepparton, through the video conferencing software Zoom.

Willing attendees can access the video conference via a website link posted on the Lost Shepparton Facebook page.

The sessions are free, but donations are welcome to help cover the cost of using Zoom and to support the Shepparton Heritage Centre.

Mr Allemand said social distancing restrictions had presented a “great opportunity” to make the online presentations happen, as he has wanted to conduct interviews with certain local historians for a while.

“The software Zoom allows you to gather people and record it, which is a good way to capture that history online,” he said.

“Usually with this sort of thing I would interview someone one-on-one and it would have to be processed and edited.

“This way, people can be part of it as it happens.”

The next presentation will be held this Friday at 11 am, and will cover Shepparton’s early history, presented by Morris Bowey from Canada.

Bringing the community together: Geoff Allemand is enjoying the Zoom sessions.

Mr Allemand said Mr Bowey lived in Shepparton until he was a teenager, and in researching his family history, had unearthed new information about the region.

“He started researching his family history in Toolamba, Tallygaroopna, and has proved some of the early history wasn’t correct,” he said.

“This will be his first time making this information public, although he also hopes to publish a book.

“He won’t go into a lot of detail, but will introduce the very early years of Shepparton.”

He said future sessions will be with Peter Chuck on the history of the Taiwan Restaurant and the Chuck family, and with Philip Leahy, who will speak about Alfred Leahy, known as “the father of Shepparton”.

Mr Allemand said three Zoom sessions had been held since lockdown measures were introduced, and had so far been well-received.

“I think they’re quite intimate,” he said.

“At this time when people are restricted in their homes, it can bring the community together in a very clever way.”

To find out about future presentations or to donate, visit the Lost Shepparton Facebook page or email Geoff Allemand at [email protected]

