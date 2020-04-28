Shepparton bike shops experience ‘unprecedented demand’

Cycling shops across Shepparton are selling out of bikes as demand hits ‘Christmas time’ levels due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since people have been flocking to Greater Shepparton's bike trails in search of exercise, bike shops have seen sales double and even triple, as wholesalers struggle to supply the cycling frenzy.

My Ride Shepparton co-owner Trevor Morris said the shop's monthly takings had doubled since restrictions were put in place.

“We've had unprecedented demand and we're struggling to keep up,” he said.

“Any bike with two wheels basically has been in demand in the last month.

“People are pulling their old bikes out of the shed and putting new tyres and tubes on.

“It’s been great for small businesses like us.”

Mr Morris said his wholesale supplier Sheppard Cycles, which supplies bikes and accessories for all of Australia, had had an empty warehouse for over a week.

“They’ve got a sprinkling of bikes but normally they’d keep thousands — all of the under $1000 bikes have sold out,” he said.



“I expect we’ll run out of stock eventually.”

High Street Cycles owner Malcolm Hill, who has had the business for 26 years, said sales had tripled across the whole range, with ladies’ retro bikes and baby seats especially in demand.

“It’s like a second Christmas,” he said.

“We're selling bikes left, right and centre because people can only walk or ride a bike now.

“Tubes are like the toilet paper, they've gone bananas, it's tubes all day long.

“It’s okay when we’ve got the stock, but once we sell out, it’ll be another six weeks before we can get stock again.”

Mr Hill said he suspected as the weather grew rainier and colder, demand would dry up, allowing his bike shop to recoup and restock.

The News understands since the government made riding one of the only permissible outdoor activities, Anaconda Shepparton has been selling a dozen bikes a day, up from five or six normally at this time of year.

Mr Morris said Chinese bike-part suppliers, including componentry giant Shimano, had shut down due to COVID-19, causing a shortage for bike shops around the nation.

Leigh Egan Cycles owner Leigh Egan said his customers had been buying entry-level mountain and touring bikes, and praised the community support of local businesses.

“I think the community has been fantastic with support in a trying time,” he said.

“The only way we’ll get through this is through local support for our industries and economy, allowing us to all go forward and prosper.”