News

Shepparton bike shops experience ‘unprecedented demand’

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Unprecedented: My Ride Shepparton co-owner Trevor Morris said sales had doubled since COVID-19 restrictions.

1 of 2

Unprecedented: My Ride Shepparton co-owner Trevor Morris said sales had doubled since COVID-19 restrictions.

2 of 2

Cycling shops across Shepparton are selling out of bikes as demand hits ‘Christmas time’ levels due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since people have been flocking to Greater Shepparton's bike trails in search of exercise, bike shops have seen sales double and even triple, as wholesalers struggle to supply the cycling frenzy.

My Ride Shepparton co-owner Trevor Morris said the shop's monthly takings had doubled since restrictions were put in place.

“We've had unprecedented demand and we're struggling to keep up,” he said.

“Any bike with two wheels basically has been in demand in the last month.

“People are pulling their old bikes out of the shed and putting new tyres and tubes on.

“It’s been great for small businesses like us.”

Mr Morris said his wholesale supplier Sheppard Cycles, which supplies bikes and accessories for all of Australia, had had an empty warehouse for over a week.

“They’ve got a sprinkling of bikes but normally they’d keep thousands — all of the under $1000 bikes have sold out,” he said.

“I expect we’ll run out of stock eventually.”

High Street Cycles owner Malcolm Hill, who has had the business for 26 years, said sales had tripled across the whole range, with ladies’ retro bikes and baby seats especially in demand.

“It’s like a second Christmas,” he said.

“We're selling bikes left, right and centre because people can only walk or ride a bike now.

“Tubes are like the toilet paper, they've gone bananas, it's tubes all day long.

“It’s okay when we’ve got the stock, but once we sell out, it’ll be another six weeks before we can get stock again.”

Mr Hill said he suspected as the weather grew rainier and colder, demand would dry up, allowing his bike shop to recoup and restock.

The News understands since the government made riding one of the only permissible outdoor activities, Anaconda Shepparton has been selling a dozen bikes a day, up from five or six normally at this time of year.

Mr Morris said Chinese bike-part suppliers, including componentry giant Shimano, had shut down due to COVID-19, causing a shortage for bike shops around the nation.

Leigh Egan Cycles owner Leigh Egan said his customers had been buying entry-level mountain and touring bikes, and praised the community support of local businesses.

“I think the community has been fantastic with support in a trying time,” he said.

“The only way we’ll get through this is through local support for our industries and economy, allowing us to all go forward and prosper.”

Latest articles

News

This year’s Shepparton News Pink Ribbon Brunch cancelled due to coronavirus

Organisers have been forced to cancel this year’s Shepparton News Pink Ribbon Brunch as the future remains uncertain due to coronavirus. The wildly popular event, which has been running for 14 years and attracts up to 730 attendees a year, has...

Charmayne Allison
News

Sheppartonian makes teddy bears for neighbourhood

Shepparton’s Ros Burgess has been keeping busy during isolation, making little teddy bears for kids in the Boulevard Estate neighbourhood. Ms Burgess’ daughter, Amy Barclay, said the little bears had been a massive hit so far. “She gave...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Wet weather to hit the region

Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to get out their umbrellas and unpack their winter woollies as wild weather is expected to hit the region today. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a day of rain for Shepparton as a cold front...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton man accused of drug trafficking denied bail

A Shepparton man, facing a potential charge of trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs, has been denied bail after a magistrate deemed him an “unacceptable risk” of reoffending.

Liz Mellino