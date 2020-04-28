Rotarians donate 300 personal care packs to GV organisations

News
Rotarians donate 300 personal care packs to GV organisationsBy Liz Mellino
The Rotary Club of Shepparton South donated more than 300 personal care packs in March to welfare providers in the Goulburn Valley.
The initiative, which the club has been running for around four years, has seen more than 1000 packs donated to assist people in need within the community.
The idea came from Rotarian Peter Hudgson, who decided to donate the packs supplied by Melbourne-based company Pinchapoo.
The club purchases the packs for $1 each through the many fundraising efforts held throughout the year, including catering, raffles and a deb ball.
The most recent visit saw packs, filled with toiletries and other sanitary goods, delivered to Shepparton FoodShare, UnitingCare Goulburn North East and FamilyCare.
Rotarian Nigel Liggins said the organisations were thrilled with the donations, especially FoodShare, who planned to add the packs to their supply of goods.
“While the focus (for FoodShare) is primarily on food which is donated, selected items such as toiletries need to be purchased with the little money that is supplied through grants and from the monthly sponsor,” he said.
“These care packs are very welcome.”