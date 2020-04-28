New mural expected to light up Tatura

Visitors from near and far are expected to visit Tatura with a large-scale mural set to light up the town.

Last week, the Tatura RSL Sub-branch received more than $25 000 from the state government for a commemorative war artwork to be painted on the town's water tower.

Tatura RSL Sub-branch vice president Robert Mathieson said the branch had rallied for the artwork for more than three years.

“After we finished expanding the war memorial, we wanted to take on another project,” Mr Mathieson said.

“We had seen how well the silo trail had taken off and thought about how we could do something similar.

“So, we saw the water tower and the idea just grew from there,” he said.

The water tower was built in 1912 and continues to be the main water source for the town.

Mr Mathieson said the mural would honour John Monash, a fallen digger who built the tower.

“John Monash was a civil engineer and an Australian military commander of the First World War,” he said.

“The digger will be painted on the north side and will reflect and honour all our troops,” he said.

Mr Mathieson said the mural would be a beacon for the town.

“It will be great for our community and will bring more people into the wider Greater Shepparton area,” he said.

The funding is part of the Victorian Government's Victoria Remembers Minor Grant Program, which aims to give communities more opportunities to remember and honour veterans of war.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp said the mural was fantastic news for the Tatura community.

“The Tatura Water Tower project is a very important project that will keep our veterans’ legacy in the forefront of peoples’ minds for generations to come,” Mr Gepp said.

The works are expected to begin later this year.