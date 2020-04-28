Cobram police operation sees 40 defect notices issued to drivers

Detectives from Shepparton's Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating a burglary which occurred at a rural property in Cooma earlier this month.

The incident, which occurred sometime between Thursday April 16 and Sunday April 19, saw enough items to furnish an entire residence stolen.

Police confirmed these items included multiple couches, a washing machine, dryer and two mattresses.

Police are seeking witnesses who observed a large ute or vehicle with a trailer containing household furnishings moving around the area at the time of the incident, or who has seen the unexplained or suspicious handling of similar items.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to phone Shepparton CIU on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com

-----------------------------------------

Cobram Highway Patrol issued a total of 40 defect notices to drivers during Operation Unsafe last week.

Running for eight hours across two days, April 16 and 23, four Highway Patrol members set up road blocks on the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Koonoomoo, Murray Valley Hwy in Yarrawonga and the Benalla-Tocumwal Rd in Katamatite, with the aim of targeting unsafe vehicles within the Moira Shire.

A total of 61 vehicles were checked across the two days with 40 defect notices issued.

A total of 22 penalty notices were issued for offences including unsafe vehicles, unsafe combinations of trailer and vehicle, unsecure loads, exceeding mass and dimension offences, and unregistered vehicle and trailers.

The operation also saw six drug tests conducted which produced three positive results.

These included a truck driver who was allegedly detected drug driving in Yarrawonga while suspended with an unsecure load.

He was summonsed to attend at court at a later date for five traffic offences.

Police confirmed Operation Unsafe was implemented after the previous two fatal collisions in Moira Shire were directly related to the safety of vehicles including vehicle tyres, brakes and steering components.

The Cobram Highway Patrol unit statistics also indicated for the months of December, January and February 372 defect notices were issued compared to 171 for the same time last year.

Cobram Police urged motorists to check the safety of their vehicles, including tyres, lights, windscreens and trailer loads, prior to getting behind the wheel,

Following the success of Operation Unsafe, Cobram Highway Patrol confirmed they would be conducting further operations of a similar nature in the coming months.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision in Cobram last week.

It is understood a white Toyota sedan travelling south on Chapel Rd collided with a Mitsubishi tray truck on April 23.

Police believe the truck failed to give way when turning from Powerline Rd onto Chapel Rd.

The offending driver was issued with a penalty notice for failing to give way.

No-one was injured during the collision.

-----------------------------------

Cobram Police are reminding locals to remove any valuable items from their vehicles and ensure they are locked at all times.

It comes after a vehicle parked in Sledmere Ave was targeted by thieves overnight on April 23.

The vehicle, which was unlocked at the time, was rummaged and an amount of loose change was stolen during the incident.

---------------------------

Police are investigating a collision in Numurkah last week involving a vehicle and a motorised scooter.

The incident, which occurred on April 24, saw a silver Holden Rodeo ute collide with a motorised scooter at the intersection of Quinn and Stewart Sts.

The scooter rider was taken to Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton to be treated for injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to phone the Numurkah Police Station on 5862 3311.