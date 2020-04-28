News

Shepparton welcomes arts rescue fund

By John Lewis

Shepparton Festival creative director Jamie Lea with this year's festival pocket program - most of which was cancelled.

The Shepparton Festival committee is now looking forward to next year's 25th anniversary.

Kaiela Arts manager Angie Russi. "We'll have one hell of a coming out party in spring".

Shepparton arts groups have welcomed the Victorian Government's $16.8 million rescue package aimed at helping creative industries survive the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The government's $16.8 million arts survival package announced at the weekend, includes a $13 million Strategic Investment Fund to be shared by almost 100 non-government arts and cultural organisations including festivals, performing arts companies, museums and galleries.

Separately, a new $2.2 million initiative – Sustaining Creative Workers – will offer quick response grants for Victorian-based independent creatives and micro-organisations with at least five years of professional experience.

Creative Industries Minister Martin Foley said Victoria’s arts sector was a jobs powerhouse, contributing $31 billion to the economy annually and employing 260 000 people – eight per cent of the state’s workforce.

Shepparton Festival chair Fiona Smolenaars said she hoped the Sustaining Creative Workers package would help local artists and smaller not-for-profit community organisations survive the pandemic lockdown.

“Like so many arts organisations and artists, we have been punching well above our weight, running on the smell of an oily rag to bring joy to our communities,” Ms Smolenaars said.

She said the festival delivered 24 of the 60 events over four days during this year's festival before the remaining program was cancelled in the wake of the declaration of a state of emergency on March 16.

She said the festival had already either paid artists for work completed or committed to include their work in future programming.

She said full refunds had also been given to ticket holders for cancelled events.

Ms Smolenaars said the festival committee was now remotely meeting to plan for next year's festival which marks the 25th anniversary of the event.

She said the festival relied on grants for large-scale programming and it was ‘'highly likely” it would apply to the new government initiative for support.

Festival creative director Jamie Lea welcomed the government package on a personal professional level.

“It's incredibly welcome - every little bit helps. Arts people were the first to raise money for those affected by the bushfires,” she said.

Ms Lea, whose company JL Productions is renowned for presenting popular local annual events the Winter Sessions and Secret Garden Gigs, described the industry shutdown as personally ‘'devastating''.

“I now face eight months with no income. We were looking forward to such a great year, now we've lost momentum. I have rent and rates to pay and I have staff I want to keep,” she said.

Ms Lea said she was still planning to go ahead with a second Dookie Quarry Gig in November this year after the success of last year's inaugural event.

Kaiela Arts manager Angie Russi said she had yet to see any detail contained in the weekend announcement but was grateful for any support.

“Every bit helps. Our artists now have no income on sales and the gallery has no commission,” she said.

She said the Shepparton indigenous gallery currently had three exhibitions behind closed doors in Melbourne and Shepparton staff were busy building a virtual gallery on its website.

She said the government funding package would be vital for the gallery's survival.

“It really means death to us if we don't get access to funds,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Russi said the gallery was looking forward to reopening after the pandemic subsides.

“We will have one hell of a coming out party in spring,” she said.

