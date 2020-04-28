News

Council says keep your dogs restrained while out walking

By Lachlan Durling

With the Shepparton off-leash dog park closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, council is reminding owners to keep their pets restrained.

1 of 1

With the Shepparton off-leash dog park closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, council is reminding owners to keep their pets restrained.

City of Greater Shepparton environment manager Greg McKenzie said it was every dog owner’s responsibility to ensure their animal does not pose a risk in the community.

“We know unrestrained or unattended dogs are far more likely to be involved in tricky situations such as being involved in a dog attack, wandering off, getting caught in traffic or reacting in fear to something,” Mr McKenzie said.

“Owners who keep their dogs on a leash are complying with the Domestic Animals Act 1994 which states dogs must be on a leash, that is no greater than three metres in length, at all times in public places within the municipality” Mr McKenzie said.

“Council recognises the need for designated off-leash areas is beneficial for the health and wellbeing of dogs.

“Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the off leash dog park will reopen.

“Owners can allow their dogs to exercise off the leash inside secure fencing as long as the owner can effectively control their pet in an undesirable situation.”

Other responsibilities of pet owners include cleaning up after their dog. Council said all dog owners are required to clean up after their pets if they defecate in a public place.

Latest articles

National

Bondi waters busy as iconic beach reopens

Bondi has reopened with hundreds of surfers hitting the waves of the popular beach - but the sand itself remains out of bounds.

AAP Newswire
National

Labor MP Mike Kelly may retire within days

A by-election for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro could be held within months, with Labor MP Mike Kelly soon expected to retire from parliament for ill-health.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW fast-tracks projects to boost economy

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes says 24 projects will undergo a fast-tracked assessment in a bid to boost jobs and the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Four horses killed in crash outside Euroa

Heartbreak has struck Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable, with four horses killed in a truck crash on Monday night. Five horses were being transported from the stables to the Hunter Valley when the truck lost control and rolled about 10...

Alex Mitchell
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino