Council says keep your dogs restrained while out walking

With the Shepparton off-leash dog park closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, council is reminding owners to keep their pets restrained.

City of Greater Shepparton environment manager Greg McKenzie said it was every dog owner’s responsibility to ensure their animal does not pose a risk in the community.

“We know unrestrained or unattended dogs are far more likely to be involved in tricky situations such as being involved in a dog attack, wandering off, getting caught in traffic or reacting in fear to something,” Mr McKenzie said.

“Owners who keep their dogs on a leash are complying with the Domestic Animals Act 1994 which states dogs must be on a leash, that is no greater than three metres in length, at all times in public places within the municipality” Mr McKenzie said.

“Council recognises the need for designated off-leash areas is beneficial for the health and wellbeing of dogs.

“Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the off leash dog park will reopen.

“Owners can allow their dogs to exercise off the leash inside secure fencing as long as the owner can effectively control their pet in an undesirable situation.”

Other responsibilities of pet owners include cleaning up after their dog. Council said all dog owners are required to clean up after their pets if they defecate in a public place.