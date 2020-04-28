Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna's north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘'go away, we don't want it''.

According to a development plan submitted to the News, 36 houses will be built on the corner of Chivalry Dr and Macisaac Rd.

It will also have space for five housing lots on Chivalry Dr, 33 parking spots and communal spaces.

But those living behind the proposed development on Tournament Dr are not happy and say they were only told about it two weeks ago via a letter from Greater Shepparton City Council.

One resident, Neil Henderson, said people who lived opposite him on Tournament Dr weren't informed of the proposed development.

About seven people told the News they feared their houses would devalue if the community housing was built.

The Tournament Dr residents, as well as their neighbours within the Archer Field Estate, claim for many years there was a sign advertising a school being built on the land.

Mr Henderson said the council had given the Tournament Dr residents only 18 days to make a submission.

“The biggest issue I have with it is that it will devalue my land,” he said.

“And we were led to believe it was going to be a school and it was going to be good for our children and the community.

“It made a difference to us why we bought and built here.”

The residents said they were fearful the community housing would be used as drug and alcohol rehab.

“I don't believe it's the right place to be bringing up kids,” Mr Henderson said.

“I believe this type of thing needs to be built but not in people's backyards.

“We built here because it was potentially going to be a school not a drug rehab centre.”

But in a statement supplied to the News on behalf of Haven, a Mind Australia spokesperson said: ‘'It is not a drug or alcohol rehabilitation centre''.

“The proposed Haven residence in Mooroopna is designed for people from the Shepparton area who have a diagnosed mental health condition and require support to live independently and are eligible for NDIS assistance with 24-7 housing and support.

“Haven Mooroopna will provide a home for up to 16 people.

“Haven enforces a zero tolerance policy for alcohol or other drugs.”

Tournament Dr resident Darren Demughn said building community housing too close to residential Mooroopna was not the right path forward.

“They need to find an appropriate area that they can build such a facility away from the community,” he said.

“Not near families with young children. There's a new fella who recently moved into our street (Tournament Dr) and is building a house, and he wouldn't have known.”

Shae Tamburro said there had been ‘'very little information” provided by the council.

“It felt like in the letters we received, it's going to happen regardless,” she said.

“Just move it to somewhere else and out of town,” she said.

A spokesperson from Mind Australia said: ‘'We completely understand people’s concern having received this letter with minimal information about the type of residence being planned.

“We look forward to the opportunity to providing more detailed information to the local community as soon as possible.

“The Haven Foundation will be proactively providing more information to local residents about the Haven residence as soon as possible.”

The council said in a statement the applicant was seeking approval of the development.

“Submissions should be made to the council’s building and planning department by May 4 2020.

“Following the close of the submission period council officers will be in contact with all parties (including any submitters) to further discuss the application and the next steps.”

According to the Haven Foundation website, it says tenders are underway and construction of 16 units will start in December for a 2022 completion.

The Haven Foundation is also building units in Epping, Geelong, Pakenham and Laverton.